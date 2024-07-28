WHC delegates explore Delhi, visit Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Qutb Minar

Over 2,000 international and national delegates from more than 150 countries are participating in the meeting. | Representative image| Source: X

Taking a day off from their busy schedule, several delegates of the ongoing session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) on Sunday visited the Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Qutb Minar and other cultural sites in and around Delhi. The 46th session of the WHC is being held in New Delhi from July 21 to July 31. India is hosting the key event of Unesco for the first time. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Over 2,000 international and national delegates from more than 150 countries are participating in the meeting, the Culture Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

After a week of marathon discussions and scrutinising numerous nominations in conference halls, the delegates and committee members enjoyed a day out exploring the sights, cuisine, and vibrant culture of Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Sunday.

Requests were put in by some of the committee members that delegates would like to have a day off to enjoy sightseeing of heritage sites, the ministry said.

To make the stay of WHC delegates memorable, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) facilitated visits to many monuments and World Heritage Sites, situated in and around Delhi.

The visit included a "designated day off" for delegates to explore Delhi and its surrounding area and experience local culture, the ministry said.

The delegates and members of WHC visited UNESCO-recognised cultural sites where they enjoyed shopping and trying Indian cuisine, among several other activities at these places, according to the official release.

"Their visit underscores India's commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage and natural wonders for future generations," the statement said.

Several delegates chose to visit the historic city of Agra where they enjoyed the marble marvel of the UNESCO Heritage Site Taj Mahal, apart from the two other World Heritage Sites -- the Agra Fort and the Fatehpur Sikri group of monuments.

In Delhi, some delegates explored the Red Fort while others enjoyed sightseeing at the Humayan's Tomb complex and the Qutb Minar.

Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of World Heritage at UNESCO, also visited the famed minaret in south Delhi.

The WHC meets once a year and is responsible for managing all matters pertaining to world heritage and taking decision on the sites to be inscribed on the World Heritage list.