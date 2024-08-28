'Where is justice?' Mamata questions CBI probe on Kolkata rape-murder case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) criticism over the rape and murder of a doctor in a Kolkata hospital, questioning the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) handling of the case. Speaking at an event marking the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress’s students’ wing, Banerjee criticised the pace of the investigation, asking, “Where is justice?”

The Chief Minister revealed that she had met with the victim's parents just two days after the doctor's body was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Banerjee expressed frustration over the transfer of the case to the CBI, stating, "I had requested five days to address the matter, but they handed it over to the CBI. They are not seeking justice; they are seeking delay. It has been 16 days — where is justice?"

The Chief Minister further said the state government will call for an Assembly session and introduce a Bill demanding death penalty for rapists.

“Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn’t pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress leader further intensified her criticism of the BJP following yesterday’s march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, which led to chaotic scenes across Kolkata.

Over 200 individuals were detained as the police deployed teargas shells, water cannons, and batons to control the protesters. In response, the BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh today to protest against the police action.

Accusing the BJP of exploiting the situation, Mamata stated, “The BJP has called a bandh because they want dead bodies. We seek justice and the death penalty for the accused. The BJP has strayed from the goal of demanding justice for the victim and is now tarnishing Bengal's image. Their actions are shameless, and they are engaging in a conspiracy.”



The Chief Minister also commended the Kolkata police for their restraint. “I salute the police for maintaining composure despite the provocation. They avoided the trap and prevented any loss of life,” she said.