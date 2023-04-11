Skill ministry launches digital version of employability skills curriculum



The curriculum, consisting of revised and extended 120-hour curriculum in Hindi and English, is slated to benefit more than 2.5 million students in around 15,000 ITIs. The digital lessons include modules on financial and digital literacy, diversity and inclusion, career development, goal setting and entrepreneurship. These are drawn from the upgraded employability skills curriculum which was launched by the skill ministry last year. The Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the digital version of the Employability Skills curriculum for students enrolled in India’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) at the Future Skills Forum on Tuesday.



“From digital payments to vaccinations, we are already ahead in embracing technology in all walks of life and making best-in-class products & services. In this era of technology where the nature of the workplace is changing rapidly and where new disruptive technologies are no longer limited to a small elite, skill development will be the key to unlocking the true potential of our demography,” he added. Pradhan said that the skilling will boost employability and shape India's future workforce.



The digital lessons will be instrumental in introducing innovative pedagogical models like blended learning in Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), which will empower educators to create and lead 21st century classrooms. Aimed at fulfilling the need for anytime, anywhere learning, these modules will be accessible to more than 2.5 million learners through the Government of India’s Bharat Skills Portal as well as other platforms. Developed with active industry contribution, the curriculum includes 12 modules in a bite-sized, gamified format and each lesson is followed by assessments that is designed to help learners assess the depth of their learning. The storytelling approach followed in the modules provides learners with relatable scenarios that they can apply to real-world situations. The constructive feedback system ensures that learners receive feedback that is specific, timely, actionable thus enabling improved learning outcomes.

Also Read Covid-19 pandemic caused lack of communication skills in babies: Research 7 Indian universities on Global Employability University Ranking, IIT-D top Inter-state school education disparity significantly down since 2017: Rpt As jobs elude ITI graduates, industry calls for a course correction UGC initiates new curriculum to promote environmental education at UG level JKBOSE 8th result 2023: Get full details on official website in PDF format UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10 UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here Application window for CUET-UG reopens, no change in the syllabus

The Future Skills Forum - is an initiative of the Future Right Skills Network (FRSN) a collaborative effort by QUEST Alliance, Accenture, Cisco, and J.P. Morgan. It brings together government skills training institutions, civil society organisations, industry and corporate social responsibility partners to help young people acquire critical skills for the future.