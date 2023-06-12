close

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri police prohibits drones near Jagannath Temple

Ahead of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Jatra on June 20, Puri police has banned flying drones near the 12th century shrine, an official said on Monday

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
It also directed that those engaged in pulling chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during and after the Rath Yatra

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Ahead of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Jatra on June 20, Puri police has banned flying drones near the 12th century shrine, an official said on Monday.

The restriction will be in force till July 1, the official said, adding legal action will be taken against defaulters.

Unregulated drone use by inexperienced people poses a risk to the safety of devotees. We had earlier initiated legal action against a few for violating the rules, a senior official of Puri police said.

The advisory was issued keeping in view the safety and security of Srimandir, Sri Gundicha temple, chariots of deities and devotees.

Since Sri Jagannath Temple is declared as a Red Zone as per provisions of The Drone Rules 2021, no one is allowed to fly the gadgets over the temple premises, the advisory said, adding that no operator should fly a drone without a valid UIN (unique identification number) issued by the DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation).

The order said drone operators will be responsible for any mishap involving damage to property or injury to a person.

Any infringement of the drone rules is a punishable offence. In the past, a YouTuber was arrested by Puri police for violating the provisions of flying drones, it said.

Noting that a single window system will be in place in Puri for verification of documents of drones, the advisory said only Puri district police will use drones for monitoring traffic, crowd density and beach security and over the Grand Road during Ratha Jatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

