Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday



Over the past six hours, Cyclone Biparjoy, which is over the east-central Arabian Sea has been moving North-Eastward at a speed of 8 mph. On Thursday, it is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm and continue its North-Northeastward motion. On Sunday, June 11, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operation Center to invigilate the state's coastal districts' preparedness for cyclone Biparjoy. The cyclone in the Arabian Sea, which was predicted to make landfall on June 15 is now expected to move slightly to the east toward the northern Gujarat coast.



ALSO READ: Cyclone Biporjoy storm intensifies, storm moving closer to coastline Previously, the IMD had issued an alert in Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. Additionally, it instructed fishermen to remain alert from June 11 to June 14.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Effects

Biparjoy is supposed to bring about 2-3 meter storm floods, destruction of thatched houses, harm to homes and streets, floodings, huge harm to standing crops, orchards and plantations, and disturbance of railroads, signalling systems in the northern and western coastal districts of Gujarat, a notice from the India-based Regional Specialised Meteorological Center (RSMC) said.

Also Read Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, heatwaves likely to return in Bihar Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Patna administration asks to shut all academic institutions till June 18 India logs 92 fresh Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 2,350 West Bengal rural polls: Section 144 imposed near nomination centres BSF shoots down another Pak drone near International Border in Punjab Democratisation of technology key tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi



ALSO READ: Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD warns of severe cyclone storm in next 12 hours In the meantime, as per the Southwest monsoon progress updates, it had been said that conditions are good for the storm current to advance into a few additional parts of the country in the next two days. Along and off the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch, sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough until Wednesday evening, then high to phenomenal until Thursday noon, and then improve.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Updates

On Sunday evening, the cyclone was approximately 540 kilometres west of Mumbai and had already developed into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm," the second strongest category.



The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy transformed into an incredibly extreme cyclonic storm at 5.30 am Sunday. However, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it might not reach Gujarat as predicted. The cyclone will get thunderstorms and robust wind in Gujarat in the next five days as it is probably going to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from the Porbandar coast.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Government on action



Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said that authorities of different divisions have been coordinated to get ready ahead of time to mitigate the effect of the cyclone in coastal districts and establish coordination to hold casualties to the minimum. In light of the IMD alert, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with coastal district collectors, Army representatives, Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, and various department representatives.

Along the coastal locations, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being deployed. In addition, the government will establish shelter houses in each of the six districts for people who will be relocated to safer locations and live within a 5-10 km radius of the coastline.

