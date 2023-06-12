close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

According to IMD, the cyclone is expected to cross the Saurashtra and Kutch regions and the Pakistani coasts nearby around noon on June 15 between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On Sunday, June 11, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operation Center to invigilate the state's coastal districts' preparedness for cyclone Biparjoy. The cyclone in the Arabian Sea, which was predicted to make landfall on June 15 is now expected to move slightly to the east toward the northern Gujarat coast.
Over the past six hours, Cyclone Biparjoy, which is over the east-central Arabian Sea has been moving North-Eastward at a speed of 8 mph. On Thursday, it is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm and continue its North-Northeastward motion.

Previously, the IMD had issued an alert in Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. Additionally, it instructed fishermen to remain alert from June 11 to June 14.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Effects

Biparjoy is supposed to bring about 2-3 meter storm floods, destruction of thatched houses, harm to homes and streets, floodings, huge harm to standing crops, orchards and plantations, and disturbance of railroads, signalling systems in the northern and western coastal districts of Gujarat, a notice from the India-based Regional Specialised Meteorological Center (RSMC) said.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, heatwaves likely to return in Bihar

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Patna administration asks to shut all academic institutions till June 18

India logs 92 fresh Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 2,350

West Bengal rural polls: Section 144 imposed near nomination centres

BSF shoots down another Pak drone near International Border in Punjab

Democratisation of technology key tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi


In the meantime, as per the Southwest monsoon progress updates, it had been said that conditions are good for the storm current to advance into a few additional parts of the country in the next two days. Along and off the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch, sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough until Wednesday evening, then high to phenomenal until Thursday noon, and then improve.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Updates

On Sunday evening, the cyclone was approximately 540 kilometres west of Mumbai and had already developed into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm," the second strongest category.

The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy transformed into an incredibly extreme cyclonic storm at 5.30 am Sunday. However, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it might not reach Gujarat as predicted. The cyclone will get thunderstorms and robust wind in Gujarat in the next five days as it is probably going to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from the Porbandar coast.

 

Cyclone Biparjoy: Government on action

In light of the IMD alert, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with coastal district collectors, Army representatives, Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, and various department representatives.
Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said that authorities of different divisions have been coordinated to get ready ahead of time to mitigate the effect of the cyclone in coastal districts and establish coordination to hold casualties to the minimum.

Along the coastal locations, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being deployed. In addition, the government will establish shelter houses in each of the six districts for people who will be relocated to safer locations and live within a 5-10 km radius of the coastline.
Topics : Cyclone weather warning Indian Meteorological Department

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Maha Seamless hits new high, up 5% as firm prepays loan to turn debt free

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
2 min read

Biden to host Nato's Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up

US President Joe Biden
3 min read

JSW Cement raises Rs 400 cr via sustainability-linked loan from BNP Paribas

Investment fund Synergy Metals gets CCI nod for stake buy in JSW Cement
2 min read

Most Popular

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Punjab hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel prices by 88 paisa

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon