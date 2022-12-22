Kuldeep Yadav snubbed from 2nd IND-BAN Test: Twitter finds hard to digest

The second Test between India and Bangladesh began today in Mirpur, Dhaka and Indian fans were in for a surprise as they found the last match hero missing from the Indian team sheet.

Kuldeep, who picked up a five-wicket haul and a total of 8 wickets and gave his career-best performance in a Test, ending with figures of 8/113, was sidelined in favour of a pace bowler Jaydev Undakat.

The Dhaka wicket wore a green look and Jaydev has done well to justify the call to include him by picking two wickets in the five that have fallen so far in the Bangladesh innings. However, to include him in place of Kuldeep while players like Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, who get a lot of opportunities in the red-ball format, has baffled many .

Also the way the Bangladeshis struggled to pick #KuldeepYadav in the last test, makes this decision to leave him out today even more senseless and defies cricketing logic. You want your match-winner to warm the benches? What are u guys upto? Seriously #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) December 22, 2022

Fans on Twitter were, therefore, enraged and blamed India skipper and coach for making unwise decisions. Even former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar fumed over such a decision.

Sunil Gavaskar seemed pretty unhappy with the decision of dropping the Player of the last Match, Kuldeep Yadav!#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/nEFgoLzuIW — Cricketangon (@cricketangon) December 22, 2022

Rahul tried his best to put the blame on the management and said that it was harsh on Kuldeep. Talking about the wicket, Rahul said, “It might be damp in the first session, getting early wickets would be good. We have Jaydev Unadkat come in for . Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know Ashwin and Axar can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases.”