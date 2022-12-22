LATEST NEWS
Pandya, Suryakumar likely to gain promotion to Grade A of 2022-23: Report
Kuldeep Yadav snubbed from 2nd IND-BAN Test: Twitter finds hard to digest

As Kuldeep was not named in the playing 11, fans on Twitter were therefore enraged and blamed India skipper KL Rahul and coach Rahul Dravid for making unwise decisions

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
India cricketers Kuldeep Yadav, left, and Mohammed Shami, warm up at a training session ahead of a first One Day International cricket match against West Indies in Providence, Guyana. Photo: AP | PTI

The second Test between India and Bangladesh began today in Mirpur, Dhaka and Indian fans were in for a surprise as they found the last match hero Kuldeep Yadav missing from the Indian team sheet.

Kuldeep, who picked up a five-wicket haul and a total of 8 wickets and gave his career-best performance in a Test, ending with figures of 8/113, was sidelined in favour of a pace bowler Jaydev Undakat.

The Dhaka wicket wore a green look and Jaydev has done well to justify the call to include him by picking two wickets in the five that have fallen so far in the Bangladesh innings. However, to include him in place of Kuldeep while players like Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, who get a lot of opportunities in the red-ball format, has baffled many .

Fans on Twitter were, therefore, enraged and blamed India skipper KL Rahul and coach Rahul Dravid for making unwise decisions. Even former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar fumed over such a decision.

Rahul tried his best to put the blame on the management and said that it was harsh on Kuldeep. Talking about the wicket, Rahul said, “It might be damp in the first session, getting early wickets would be good. We have Jaydev Unadkat come in for Kuldeep Yadav. Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know Ashwin and Axar can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases.”

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 15:05 IST

