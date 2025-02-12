Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Why plastic flowers not included in list of banned items: HC asks Centre

Why plastic flowers not included in list of banned items: HC asks Centre

A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre asked if the Centre thought that plastic flowers could be recycled, or are biodegradable

gavel law cases

The court directed the petitioner organisation to file an affidavit in response to the Centre's stand in two weeks. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought to know why plastic flowers were not included in the list of single-use plastic items banned by the Union government.

A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre asked if the Centre thought that plastic flowers could be recycled, or are biodegradable.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by the Growers' Flower Council of India (GFCI) seeking a direction to the Centre to prohibit the use of plastic flowers. "Is the Union government sure that plastic flowers can be recycled, or that they are biodegradable? They are so flimsy. Can they be recycled?" the court asked, referring to the Centre's affidavit stating that these flowers were not in the list of banned items.

 

The bench referred to a notifications issued by the Union government which stated that single-use plastics which cannot be recycled, or are not biodegradable, are banned.

"Are you sure plastic flowers cannot be included in this list?" the bench asked.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'Back to plastic': Trump to sign exec order to reinstate plastic straws

PremiumPlastic waste

Delay in global treaty on plastic pollution raises environmental risks

South Korea, S Korea

South Korea's 'mountain' of plastic waste highlight limits of recycling

plastics

Cleaning up pristine beaches means spotting plastic waste from space

Plastic waste

CPCB targets plastic waste breaches, tightens PWM compliance in tenders

The court directed the petitioner organisation to file an affidavit in response to the Centre's stand in two weeks.

The petition claimed that the maximum thickness of plastic flowers used for decoration is usually 30 microns. Various notifications issued by both central and Maharashtra governments prohibit the production, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including ones which are less than 100 micron thick, it said. The notifications do not specifically mention plastic flowers. The government should ban plastic flowers with less than 100 micron thickness, the petition said.

The website of the Growers' Flower Council of India describes it as an "association of independent growers, exporters of cut-flowers and ornamentals, input suppliers, florists, wedding decorators and each beneficiary in the chain of flower consumption by end users".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

sajjan kumar

LIVE news: Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted for role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

sajjan kumar

Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case

Supreme Court, SC

Sheena Bora case: SC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad

Kailash Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot withdraws plea against govt's clearance for foreign visits

Supreme Court, SC

SC slams freebies, says they discourage people from willing to work

Topics : plastic waste plastic ban in India Bombay High Court Plastics plastic ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon