Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Back to plastic': Trump to sign exec order to reinstate plastic straws

'Back to plastic': Trump to sign exec order to reinstate plastic straws

Once the executive order is signed next week, the federal ban on single-use plastic straws in the US will be lifted, allowing businesses to reintroduce them in beverages

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump has long expressed irritation with the rising popularity of paper straws. | PTI Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his frustration over eco-friendly paper straws promoted under Joe Biden's administration, vowing to reinstate plastic ones in the United States. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote "I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work. BACK TO PLASTIC!" 
 
Once the executive order is signed next week, the federal ban on single-use plastic straws in the US will be lifted, allowing businesses to reintroduce them in beverages.  
 
Former US President Joe Biden had previously set a target for government departments to phase out single-use plastic items, including drinking straws, by 2035.   
 

Also Read

Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Protest against Sheikh Hasina

Latest LIVE: Deaths of 23 Hindus, 152 attacks on temples in Bangladesh cited since Aug, says govt

US flag, US, united states

US Attorney probe threats against govt employees following Musk's referral

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders freeze of aid to S Africa citing land expropriation law

Mexico US, US-Mexico flag

More active duty troops to head to US-Mexico border, brings total to 3,600

Donald trump, Trump

Trump pays back, revokes Biden's security clearance ending intel briefings

 
Trump's decision to support plastic straws received backing from Elon Musk, who shared a screenshot of the Truth Social post on X, adding, “Greatest President ever!”  
 
The move is the latest in a series of actions by the Republican president concerning environmental policies. Earlier in his second term, he withdrew from the Paris climate agreement and reaffirmed his commitment to expanding domestic oil drilling, using the slogan "drill, baby, drill."  
 
Trump has long expressed irritation with the rising popularity of paper straws.  
 
This is not the first time he has criticised them. During a 2020 campaign rally, he condemned the Democrats' push to restrict plastic straws, saying, “They want to ban straws. Has anybody ever tried those paper straws?”  He added, "It disintegrates as you drink it, and if you have a nice tie like this tie, you've got no choice."  
 
Trump's campaign team has also marketed branded plastic straws featuring the slogan: "Liberal paper straws don't work".

More From This Section

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Musk to bring back DOGE staffer who resigned after report of racist posting

Canada Flag

Canadian govt department detects 'malicious activity' targeting candidate

Flight, plane, Airplane

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, all 10 aboard dead

Fever, Unwell, Cold, Unhealthy

Flu season in the US is most intense it's been in at least 15 years

Donald Trump

US Steel will get investment from Nippon, instead of being bought: Trump

Topics : Donald Trump Joe Biden Elon Musk plastic waste plastic ban United States Trump pulls out of Paris agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultRohini Assembly results 2025Market TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayKalkaji Assembly result 2025Latest News LIVEGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon