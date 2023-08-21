Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Will not stay Bihar caste survey unless prima facie case made: SC

The bench said, "There is already a judgement in favour of the state. It's not that easy. Unless a prima facie case is made out, we are not going to stay it"

Will not stay Bihar caste survey unless prima facie case made out by those opposing it: SC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court Monday told the petitioners challenging the Patna High Court order giving the go-ahead to the Bihar government for a caste survey that it will not stay the exercise unless they made out a prima facie case against it.
The top court also allowed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to file its response on the issue within seven days after he said the survey could have some consequences.
"We are not this way or that way. But this exercise may have some consequences and hence we would like to file our reply,"

Mehta said but did not elaborate on the consequences the contentious exercise could possibly have.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which is hearing a batch of pleas filed by various NGOs and individuals challenging the August 1 verdict of the high court, adjourned the proceedings at Mehta's request.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, sought the court's direction restraining the state government from publishing the data.
"You see, there are two things. One is collection of data, the exercise which is over, and the second is analysis of data, which has been collected during the survey. The second part is more difficult and problematic. Unless you (petitioners) are able to make out a prima facie case, we are not going to stay anything," the bench said.

Also Read

Bihar caste survey: SC defers hearing for Aug 18 on plea against HC order

Caste survey in Bihar against constitutional mandate, says plea in SC

Content posted against SII prima facie defamatory, says Bombay HC

Patna High Court to deliver interim order on caste-based-survey today

Caveat petition filed in Allahabad HC over Gyanvapi ASI survey order

PM Vishwakarma Yojana will modernise skills of 'Vishwakarmas': PM Modi

Sunny Deol offers to settle dues for his Mumbai bungalow: Bank of Baroda

Painful that some raised concerns when India was battling Covid: Dhankhar

'Welcome, buddy!': Chandrayaan-2 orbiter connects with Chandrayaan-3 lander

India to get $25 mn from G20 Pandemic Fund to support animal health system

It added that the Bihar government had assured during the last hearing that it is not going to publish the data.
When Rohatgi insisted on a restraining order to the Bihar government, the bench said, "There is already a judgement in favour of the state. It's not that easy. Unless a prima facie case is made out, we are not going to stay it."

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the Bihar government, pleaded that nothing should be recorded in the order and there should not be any restraint on the state.
"The matter was listed today for hearing further arguments. We have already heard senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan for nearly 20 minutes on Friday," the bench said, and posted the matter for resumed hearing on August 28, after Solicitor General Mehta sought time to file the Centre's reply.
On August 18, the top court had asked what was the harm if a person provided the details of caste or sub-caste during the caste survey when an individual's data was not going to be published by the state.
Vaidyanathan, appearing for NGO 'Youth for Equality', which is challenging the survey, had submitted that the exercise was an infringement of people's right to privacy.
The Bihar government had said on Friday the caste survey was completed on August 6 and the data gathered uploaded by August 12. The data, which has been collected during the survey, has been uploaded on the BIJAGA (Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana) app. It had said the data could be accessed only by government departments.
On August 7, the top court had refused to stay the Patna High Court's order giving the go-ahead for the caste survey.
Besides the pleas filed by NGOs 'Youth for Equality' and 'Ek Soch Ek Paryas', another petition has been filed by Nalanda resident Akhilesh Kumar, who has contended that the notification issued by the state government for the exercise is against the constitutional mandate. There are some other petitions.
Kumar's petition says in terms of the constitutional mandate, only the Union government alone is empowered to conduct a census.
The plea, filed through advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, said the entire exercise of conducting a "census" by the Bihar government is without authority and legislative competence, and reeks of malafide.
The high court had said in its 101-page verdict, "We find the action of the state to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence with the legitimate aim of providing development with justice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Bihar caste system india Caste-based reservation

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon