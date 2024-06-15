Will work to fulfill semiconductor initiatives of PM Modi: Kumaraswamy

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's semiconductor-related initiatives, Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he will work towards fulfilling them through his ministry. His remark comes a day after he reportedly raised questions about the US-based semiconductor manufacturer potentially receiving Rs 3.2 crore subsidy for every job it creates in Gujarat. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Semiconductor is a strategic industry. It is a basic requirement for electronics and automobile manufacturing. Both these sectors generate lots of employment. I greatly appreciate the semiconductor-related initiatives taken by @PMOIndia and will work towards fulfilling them through my ministry," Kumaraswamy posted on 'X'.

Later, addressing reporters here, the JD(S) leader stressed on the need for creating more jobs along with attracting investments to the country.

"Why has our PM given me this big portfolio? Why he has confidence in me? It is a big responsibility that the PM has given me. My work is to bring investors in a big way. Not only bringing investors, parallelly, we have to create more jobs. By creating more jobs, I have to come to the expectations of the PM," he added.