Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will work to fulfill semiconductor initiatives of PM Modi: Kumaraswamy

His remark comes a day after he reportedly raised questions about the US-based semiconductor manufacturer

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's semiconductor-related initiatives, Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he will work towards fulfilling them through his ministry.
His remark comes a day after he reportedly raised questions about the US-based semiconductor manufacturer potentially receiving Rs 3.2 crore subsidy for every job it creates in Gujarat.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Semiconductor is a strategic industry. It is a basic requirement for electronics and automobile manufacturing. Both these sectors generate lots of employment. I greatly appreciate the semiconductor-related initiatives taken by @PMOIndia and will work towards fulfilling them through my ministry," Kumaraswamy posted on 'X'.
Later, addressing reporters here, the JD(S) leader stressed on the need for creating more jobs along with attracting investments to the country.
"Why has our PM given me this big portfolio? Why he has confidence in me? It is a big responsibility that the PM has given me. My work is to bring investors in a big way. Not only bringing investors, parallelly, we have to create more jobs. By creating more jobs, I have to come to the expectations of the PM," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi HD Kumaraswamy semi-conductor semiconductor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon