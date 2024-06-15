8 dead, many injured as tempo falls into gorge in Uttarakhand: Key updates

As many as eight people lost their lives and 15 others were injured when a tempo traveller, carrying over 23 passengers, plunged into a deep gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Saturday.
State Disaster Response Force commandant Manikant Mishra said the death toll could rise, as several of the injured are in critical condition. He said that the vehicle was travelling towards Chopta and the accident took plac around 11:30 am.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 8 people died when a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag. Rescue operation underway.— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024
The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and police teams are currently carrying out rescue operations. So far, they have sent two injured individuals to a hospital by ambulance.
Following the accident in the state, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Very sad news was received about a tempo traveller accident in Rudraprayag district. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical centre for treatment. The district magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident.”
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhami said, “I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured."
Inspector-General Garhwal Karan Singh Nagnyal said, "Rudraprayag SP is on the spot... The tempo traveller was coming from Noida (UP) towards Rudraprayag... It fell into a 150-200 metre deep gorge. Seven bodies have been recovered. Nine people were rushed to the hospital during which one of them died. The driver is very critically injured. So, it is not clear how many people were onboard the vehicle. The police, SDRF and local people are engaged in rescue operations... Rescue operation is underway."
#WATCH | IG Garhwal, Karan Singh Nagnyal says, "Rudraprayag SP is on the spot...The tempo traveller was coming from Noida (UP) towards Rudraprayag...It fell into a 150-200 metre deep gorge. 7 bodies have been recovered. 9 people were rushed to the hospital during which 1 of them… https://t.co/CcgQnJzxMC pic.twitter.com/69JfRdE2aL— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024
(With ANI inputs)