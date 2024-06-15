8 dead, many injured as tempo falls into gorge in Uttarakhand: Key updates

As many as eight people lost their lives and 15 others were injured when a tempo traveller, carrying over 23 passengers, plunged into a deep gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Saturday.

State Disaster Response Force commandant Manikant Mishra said the death toll could rise, as several of the injured are in critical condition. He said that the vehicle was travelling towards Chopta and the accident took plac around 11:30 am.





The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and police teams are currently carrying out rescue operations. So far, they have sent two injured individuals to a hospital by ambulance.

Following the accident in the state, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Very sad news was received about a tempo traveller accident in Rudraprayag district. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical centre for treatment. The district magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident.”