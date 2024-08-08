Business Standard
Will work to make Maha's economy surpass Japan, Germany: Guv Radhakrishnan

He highlighted Maharashtra's crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'

C P Radhakrishnan

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has said he will work to make the state's economy larger than Japan and Germany.

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has said he will work to make the state's economy larger than Japan and Germany and to ensure the wealth created reached the remotest village of the state.
He was speaking here on Wednesday at the launch of 'Yoddha Karmayogi - Eknath Sambhaji Shinde', a biography of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.
He highlighted Maharashtra's crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047.
The governor expressed confidence in CM Shinde's leadership to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy while ensuring inclusive development.
"A day will come by 2047 when India will be the richest nation of the world. That time, our Maharashtra state economy should be larger than the second largest economy of the world, that should be our aim and we all should work towards it," he said.
"I will work with you to the extent that Maharashtra state's economy becomes larger than the second largest economy, larger than Japan, larger than Germany individually," the governor said.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that the wealth created reaches "the remotest, isolated village of Maharashtra".
Praising Shinde, Radhakrishnan drew parallels between the CM's career trajectory and that of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, describing both as having transformed from low-profile individuals to charismatic leaders.
He commended Shinde for his hard work and determination, urging youth to learn from his example.
Radhakrishnan lauded prominent influential personalities from Maharashtra, including Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, whom he described as a youth icon and champion of local rights.
He also paid rich tributes to former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he follows his teachings even now.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

