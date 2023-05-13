India to wage diplomatic campaign to reclaim Koh-i-Noor from UK: Report

India will wage a diplomatic campaign to reclaim the Koh-i-Noor diamond and thousands of other treasures from Britain in a "reckoning" with the colonial past, the Telegraph UK reported.

Officials in New Delhi are preparing what would amount to the largest repatriation claim faced by the UK, on a scale that would dwarf Greece's demands for the Elgin Marbles.

India's ministerial and diplomatic staff will be mobilised to secure the return of potentially thousands of artefacts taken to Britain during the days of empire, in what one source described as a "reckoning with the past", Telegraph UK reported.

It is understood that their goal is to secure the return of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which is one of the Crown Jewels held in trust for the King.

The reclamation of historical artefacts taken from India "comes from the top" of Indian politics, and is one of the priorities of Narendra Modi's premiership, Telegraph UK reported.

It is understood the issue may spill over into diplomatic talks between the UK and India on matters such as trade.

Also Read Indian-origin Meghana Pandit named CEO of Oxford University Hospitals World's first palm-leaf manuscript museum comes up in Thiruvananthapuram India-Israel natural allies, share deep resonance of arts-culture: Herzog Diamond production down 21%; 10K workers lose jobs, salary cuts for others US sanctions on Russian diamonds: Surat industry stares at 25% job loss AAP scores in Jalandhar, runs out of luck in Karnataka Assembly elections Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls: BJP wins Ayodhya mayor election SCO digital ministers adopt India's proposal to adopt digital public infra BJD wins Jharsuguda bypoll with a margin of 48,721 votes in Odisha PM Modi meets CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm, discusses tech

Govind Mohan, secretary for the Indian ministry of culture, said that returning antiquities would form a key part of India's policy-making, adding: "It is of huge importance to the government. The thrust of this effort to repatriate India's artefacts comes from the personal commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made it a major priority," Telegraph UK reported.

The Archaeological Survey of India, a branch of the ministry of culture, is leading efforts to reclaim objects trafficked out of the country since it became independent.

Oxford's Ashmolean Museum has already been approached regarding a bronze idol taken from a temple in southern India, the report said.

--IANS

san/dpb