close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Withdraw 'draconian' amendments notified to IT Rules, says Editors Guild

Guild urged the govt to withdraw the IT Amendment Rules and hold consultations with media organisations and press bodies, as it had promised earlier

Press Trust of India
Information Technology

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Editors Guild of India on Friday said it was "deeply disturbed" by the "draconian" amendments to the Information Technology Rules that gave the government "absolute power" to determine fake news.
In a statement here, the Guild urged the government to withdraw the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules and hold consultations with media organisations and press bodies, as it had promised earlier.
 
The Guild said as per the rules, the IT Ministry has given itself the power to constitute a "fact checking unit", which will have sweeping powers to determine what is "fake or false or misleading", with respect to "any business of the Central Government." The ministry has also empowered itself to issue instructions to 'intermediaries' (including social media intermediaries, Internet Service Providers, and other service providers), to not host such content, the Guild said.
 
"In effect, the government has given itself absolute power to determine what is fake or not, in respect of its own work, and order take down," the statement said.
 
The Guild said there was no mention of the governing mechanism for such a fact checking unit, the judicial oversight, the right to appeal, or adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court of India in Shreya Singhal v Union of India case, with respect to take down of content or blocking of social media handles.
 
"All this is against principles of natural justice, and akin to censorship," it said.

Also Read

Police searches at The Wire 'excessive', 'disproportionate': Editors Guild

Editors Guild condemns threats to journalists in Kashmir, seeks support

Govt to hold separate consultation next month on PIB fact-check rules

MHA sanctions Manish Sisodia's prosecution in 'Feedback Unit' snooping case

Public feedback invited on fact check by PIB to boost due diligence: MoS IT

Amit Shah slams Congress: Autocracy of one family is in danger

With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC to opt for virtual hearings

Surge in Covid cases: Mandaviya asks states to stay alert, prepared

Punish schools for forcing parents to buy books from specific shops: Atishi

No written exams till class 2, assessment causes burden: Draft NCF

The Guild said it was surprising that the Ministry had notified this amendment, without any meaningful consultation that it had promised after withdrawing the earlier draft amendments it had put out in January 2023.
 
"The Ministry's notification of such draconian rules is therefore regrettable. The Guild again urges the Ministry to withdraw this notification and conduct consultations with media organisations and press bodies," it said.
Topics : Editors Guild | Press Information Bureau | Ministry of Home Affairs

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon