With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC to opt for virtual hearings

As a precautionary response to the reports of increasing Covid numbers with every passing day, the Madras High Court has advised lawyers to switch to virtual mode for court proceedings from next week onwards.

With effect from April 10, lawyers have been asked to electronically file all types of cases as well as argue their cases in virtual mode on account of news reports on the steady rise in Covid cases, a notification issued on Thursday by Registrar General (in-charge) M. Jothiraman stated.

According to the notification, while e-filing of cases had been made mandatory for anticipatory bail petitions till now in order to introduce the electronic mode in a phased manner, the court administration is now advising e-filing of all cases to reduce footfalls in the court complex on account of the reported rise in Covid cases.

The High Court Registry, which had decided to hold hybrid hearings of cases from Monday, has now advised lawyers to opt for virtual mode of hearings, to the extent possible.

The advisory pertaining to e-filing and virtual hearings will be in force until further orders.

--IANS

pvn/dpb