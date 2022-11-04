JUST IN
Mining & metal companies see reversal of fortune in September quarter
Britannia Q2 net up 28.5% to Rs 490 cr, records 'highest quarterly revenue'
Aditya Birla Fashion Q2 revenue up 50%, hits lifetime high; profit rises 6x
IndiGo Q2 loss widens by 10% due to rupee depreciation, high fuel prices
Jindal Stainless Hisar Q2 profit after tax falls 49% to Rs 253 crore
Shipping Corp Q2 net dips 49% to Rs 124 cr, expenses rise to Rs 1,336 cr
GAIL Q2 net profit down 46% on higher prices, Russian gas disruption
Godrej Agrovet Q2 net profit falls 34.3% to Rs 71.76 cr on higher costs
TVS Motor Q2 net up 59% to Rs 373 cr amid slowdown, inflation roadblocks
TVS Motor reports lower-than-expected rise in Q2 profit at Rs 407 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Britannia Q2 net up 28.5% to Rs 490 cr, records 'highest quarterly revenue'
Business Standard

Mining & metal companies see reversal of fortune in September quarter

Profits down 91% in Q2, driven by margin contraction because sales realisation did not keep pace with rise in expenses

Topics
Mining companies | metal firms | Q2 results

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Mining & metal firms
The sharp decline in the mining and metal companies’ earnings was driven by a margin contraction because sales realisation didn’t keep pace with a rise in operating expenses

There has been a sharp reversal in the fortune of mining and metal companies in the July-September 2022 (Q2FY23) quarter. The combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of listed mining and metal companies were down 91.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,139.3 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 24,738 crore a year ago.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mining companies

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 23:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.