Mining & metal companies see reversal of fortune in September quarter

There has been a sharp reversal in the fortune of mining and metal in the July-September 2022 (Q2FY23) quarter. The combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of listed mining and metal were down 91.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,139.3 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 24,738 crore a year ago.