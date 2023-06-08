Women now behind the wheel of MSRTC buses for first time in 75 years



According to a PTI report, the decision to let women drive the bus has been taken for the first time in its 75-year history. Abhijit Bhosale, a spokesperson said that this was the start of a 'new era' after the state-owned public transport body announced the recruitment of 28 female drivers. A few of them started driving the buses starting today. Women have now joined the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) as drivers.



MSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Shekhar Channe told PTI the women drivers who possessed the heavy vehicle licence underwent rigorous training of three months, while those who did not have this licence underwent training for a full year. Among the first few women drivers of the corporation was Madhavi Santosh Salve, who commanded the steering wheel of a Sinnar-Nashik bus, the report added.



The report further stated that as many as 206 women drivers had qualified in a direct recruitment scheme in 2019, and so far 28 of them have been recruited. Some of the qualified women opted out as the Coronavirus pandemic delayed the recruitment process. At the end of it, a test was conducted, and those who cleared it underwent another 80-day training.

The MSRTC, which has a fleet of more than 16,000 buses, already has more than 5,500 women conductors in its ranks. MSRTC buses are considered Maharashtra's lifeline as they connect remote villages located in difficult terrains with towns and cities across the state.



(With inputs from PTI)