Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Women swipe right on safety, respect & real love this Women's Day

Women swipe right on safety, respect & real love this Women's Day

Women are ditching outdated norms and fairy-tale cliches for relationships on their own terms

dating app

A Tinder survey reveals that 44 per cent of young women in India are excited about meeting new people (Photo: File)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gone are the days of rigid gender roles and fairy-tale expectations— today’s single women are defining relationships on their own terms. Grand gestures and outdated traditions no longer take centre stage. Instead, modern dating is all about what truly matters- respect, safety, and shared values.
 
A recent Tinder survey reveals that 44 per cent of young women in India are excited about meeting new people, while 38 per cent seek new experiences, and 29 per cent appreciate dating without the pressure of finding a ‘happily ever after.’
 
"Modern dating is about rewriting the rulebook. It's no longer just about old-fashioned gestures, but about genuine respect and real connections. Women today prioritise mutual care over outdated norms, embracing relationships that truly resonate. Let’s celebrate this new era where every connection is built on the freedom to choose what feels right and safe," said Dr Chandni Tugnait, relationship expert for Tinder India.
 
 

Rule #1: Respect over outdated gender roles

 
According to Tinder’s in-app survey, young Indian women are redefining chivalry. A solid 51 per cent say that keeping promises—whether it’s following through on a planned call or showing up on time—matters more than grand gestures like holding the door open.
 
Meanwhile, 36 per cent value undivided attention on a date, meaning real conversations over symbolic acts. Respect for all genders and identities is also a top priority, with 31 per cent of young female Tinder users considering respectful language a key dating essential.

Also Read

Women's Day

Women's Day 2025: Theme, history, significance and all you need to know

Women's Day

International Women's Day: Affordable gift ideas for women who inspire you

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex pare gains, up 750 pts, Nifty near 22,350; SMIDs trade firm, up 2%

Education, Students, Student, Study

Delhi School EWS admissions result 2025 released today at edudel.nic.in

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges stakeholders to invest in people, innovation to create jobs

 
And what about the age-old expectation that men should always pick up the bill? Only 23 per cent of women still consider it a must, while 36 per cent believe true modern chivalry means a partner who supports their career ambitions. The takeaway? Real connections, mutual respect, and equality hold far more value than outdated dating norms.
 

Rule #2: Safety isn’t optional— it’s a must

 
For women in the modern dating world, safety is non-negotiable. More than half (53 per cent) of young women on Tinder in India say they immediately unmatch if they receive inappropriate messages— showing that respect starts with how someone communicates.
 
Tinder’s AI-powered safety features, such as "Are You Sure?" and "Does This Bother You?", warn users before they send potentially inappropriate messages and encourage reporting of any misconduct.
 
Profile authenticity is also a deal-breaker— 44 per cent of young women prioritise verified profiles to ensure genuine interactions. And blurry or missing photos? That’s a red flag. More than half of female Tinder users (53 per cent) avoid profiles that lack clear identity details.
 
What about those infamous shirtless mirror selfies? They’re a turnoff for over a third of women in India.
 
Beyond digital interactions, 50 per cent of women believe that checking in after a date to ensure their safe arrival home is a true sign of care.
 

Rule #3: Real connections > just a pretty profile

 
In addition, women on Tinder are looking for more than just a good profile picture—they want substance. 47 per cent of young female users say an incomplete profile is a major deal-breaker because it shows a lack of genuine interest or effort.
 
When it comes to what makes a profile stand out, 37 per cent of women prefer multiple photos that showcase personality, while 35 per cent prioritise shared interests and lifestyle. And those generic, overused bio phrases? 41 per cent of women say they’d rather see originality and real self-expression over clichés.
 
"As modern dating evolves, Tinder is at the forefront—empowering women with features like 'Are You Sure?' and 'Does This Bother You?' to keep interactions respectful, and 'Share My Date' to ensure their circle is in the loop. Tinder is full of possibilities, and we're committed to creating a space where women can write their own dating stories, free from outdated norms," says Aditi Shorewal, communications lead for Tinder India.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: India will set up a national large language model (LLM) for AI research, says PM Modi

Tigers

Tiger count in Maharashtra up at 444 from 101 in 2000, says forest minister

Modi, Narendra Modi

India to set up LLM for AI research: PM Modi at post-Budget webinar

Fish, Fish market, Sea food

Odisha inks pact with IRMA for training fisheries officers, farmers

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi meets coolies who helped during Delhi stampede, promises help

Topics : International Women's Day Tinder Relationship Dating app Online dating BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon