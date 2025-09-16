Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J&K CM rules out electricity privatisation, pledges reforms in sector

J&K CM rules out electricity privatisation, pledges reforms in sector

Emphasising the critical role of the power sector, Abdullah underscored the need for J-K to reduce its power losses and then focus on harnessing its vast hydropower potential to strengthen its economy

Omar Abdullah

The chief minister said electricity generation and efficient distribution hold the key to economic prosperity in J-K (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dismissed speculation about privatisation of electricity in the Union territory, and said his vision is to strengthen and reform the power sector.

"We are not talking about privatisation. If we reduce our losses, improve billing efficiency and enhance revenue generation, there will be no need for it. My vision is to strengthen and reform the power sector in J&K," Abdullah said.

The CM addressed the gathering at the 58th Engineers' Day at SKICC here on late Monday evening.

The event was held to honour the legacy of Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya for his pioneering contribution to engineering in India.

 

The chief minister said electricity generation and efficient distribution hold the key to economic prosperity in J&K.

Also Read

clouds, weather, summer, cloudy skies

Delhi sees cloudy skies, high humidity while heavy rain lashes North India

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K L-G flags off first cargo parcel train from Kashmir valley to Delhi

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

Vaishno Devi yatra postponed till further orders due to heavy rainfall

book review

Dapaan: Kashmir's stories of conflict, resilience and remembrancepremium

Indian army, security forces

Operation Gudder in J&K's Kulgam ends, two LeT terrorists neutralised

Emphasising the critical role of the power sector, Abdullah underscored the need for J&K to reduce its power losses and then focus on harnessing its vast hydropower potential to strengthen its economy.

"This is the only way to change the financial situation of J&K. We should generate electricity and sell it to other regions, especially when their production is low. But to achieve this, we must first bring down losses in the power sector," he added.

Highlighting the challenges of hydropower vis-a-vis renewable energy, the CM said the installed cost of hydroelectricity is very high, though the per-unit cost reduces over time.

With solar power now available at Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 per unit, competing becomes difficult. But, hydropower remains our only viable resource, and we must continue developing projects alongside improving efficiency," he said.

The chief minister reaffirmed that tariff rationalisation should be guided by people's capacity to pay, ensuring that the rich contribute more while the poor pay less.

Abdullah said he chose to hold the Power department with himself "because if we really want to make J&K prosperous, the most important sector is the Power Development Department".

"I request you to maintain the momentum in reducing losses and improving efficiency," he told the gathering.

The chief minister lauded landmark hydropower initiatives like the Baglihar hydro-electric project, which transformed J&K's power scenario despite challenges, including lack of counter guarantees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Modi govt determined to wipe out drug menace from India, says Amit Shah

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Puja Khedkar's father abducted truck driver, mother unleashed dogs: Police

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM announces interest-free education loans for Class 12 pass students

Cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst, Dehradun

Cloudburst in Dehradun after heavy rain; CM Dhami inspects rescue work

Heavy Rainfall

Uttarakhand weather: Rain batters Dehradun, Tapkeshwar temple inundated

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir electricity sector electricity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon