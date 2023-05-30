close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Work underway to redevelop Amarnath base camp ahead of annual pilgrimage

The Public Works department was asked to start blacktopping of roads from Bhagwati Nagar to the Yatri Niwas Road and erecting barricades

Press Trust of India Jammu
Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The main base camp for Amarnath pilgrims here is getting a major facelift with the authorities setting a deadline of June 15 for completion of the works, officials said on Tuesday.

The Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu serves as the main base camp for the pilgrims from across the country before they leave for Kashmir to pay obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The two-month pilgrimage is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

The first batch of pilgrims is expected to leave the Jammu base camp one day prior to the start of the yatra.

"The renovation of the Yatri Niwas is going on smoothly. Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar has instructed the engineers concerned to expedite the pace of renovation and ensure the completion of all works by June 15," an official said.

Kumar visited the Yatri Niwas on Monday and inspected the works before chairing a high-level meeting to review in detail the arrangements being put in place for the comfortable stay of the pilgrims and their safety.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

Amarnath Yatra 2023 to commence from July 1, registration starts next week

US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases

J-K LG Sinha chairs Amarnath shrine board meeting, reviews projects

Wardwizard inks pact with Dogra Regiment to offer upskilling opportunities

Bengal CM Mamata seeks Central permission to visit violence-hit Manipur

Guj CM virtually attends meet on industrial corridors, talks about Dholera

HC to decide which court to hear wrestler's plea against WFI chief

Do not portray low scorers as unsuccessful students or failures: ASCI

The meeting was attended by CRPF Inspector General Mahesh Laddha, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jammu-Kathua Range) Shakti Pathak, Deputy Commissioner (Jammu) Avny Lavasa, Tourism Director Vivekanand Rai and other senior officers of various departments, the official said.

For foolproof security, Kumar passed directions for the deployment of sufficient personnel and the installation of additional CCTV cameras.

Emphasis was laid on making adequate provision for basic amenities well in advance by working in close coordination, the official said, adding that directions were issued to improve sanitation, drinking water and other logistics.

The divisional commissioner also instructed the Jammu Municipal Corporation to start the city's beautification by illuminating the chowks and major rotaries.

The Tourism department was asked to install hoardings and banners at prominent locations, beginning from Lakhanpur -- the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir -- to showcase the region's tourist destinations, the official said.

The provision for transportation of the pilgrims, disaster management, setting up of langars (community kitchens), communication centres and medical facilities, deployment of medical teams, sanitation, uninterrupted supply of electricity, adequate water supply and traffic arrangements were also discussed.

The Public Works department was asked to start blacktopping of roads from Bhagwati Nagar to the Yatri Niwas Road and erecting barricades.

The Fire Services department was directed to keep water tenders ready for deployment at identified places well in time, besides provisioning for safety measures at the langar sites, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amarnath pilgrims Amarnath yatra Jammu

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Godrej Group arm to invest Rs 100 cr to acquire material handling equipment

rupee, loan, indian rupee
1 min read

Imran appears before Pak's anti-terrorism court; submits bonds in 4 cases

Imran Khan
3 min read

Best Agrolife Q4 loss at Rs 8.4 cr; FY23 profit rises 83% to Rs 192 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

NMDC cuts iron ore lump rate by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs Rs 3,900 per tonne

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Bezos prepares prenuptial pact with Sanchez to protect his $138 bn fortune

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon