Monday, March 10, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Working towards creating 'Quantum Valley' in state, says Andhra CM Naidu

Working towards creating 'Quantum Valley' in state, says Andhra CM Naidu

The chief minister noted that quantum technology is set to usher in revolutionary advancements in various fields and added that he wants Andhra Pradesh to lead advancements in it

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

CM noted that deep technology and quantum computing should come to the state. | File Image: X/@ncbn

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the government is setting up a task force and working towards creating a 'Quantum Valley' in the state to secure a first-mover advantage in this transformative field.

The chief minister noted that quantum technology is set to usher in revolutionary advancements in various fields and added that he wants Andhra Pradesh to lead advancements in it.

"Taking a step in that direction, we are setting up a task force and working on a plan to create a 'Quantum Valley', a world-class quantum computing hub in Andhra Pradesh that is in line with the National Quantum Mission," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

 

Aimed at accomplishing this vision, the southern state is collaborating with IIT Madras, TCS and IBM to emerge as a national hub for quantum computing research and attracting top-tier talent and global investments.

On Monday, a key meeting was held towards this end, which was joined by L&T chairman & MD SN Subrahmanyan, Abhay Karandikar from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Venkat Subramaniam, IBM Quantum India leader and others.

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu

On Women's Day, Andhra CM vows to create 100,000 women entrepreneurs

Premiumsolar panel

Tata Power arm set to invest Rs 49K cr in RE projects in Andhra Pradesh

Premiumsolar panel

Andhra Pradesh bags Rs 1,700 crore solar project lined up for Telangana

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu reassures Telangana on Godavari water plan; slams Oppn

Legislative Assembly, UP Legislative Assembly

Andhra Pradesh govt unveils Rs 3.22 trn welfare-focused Budget for FY26

Later, at a book launch in Vijayawada, the CM noted that deep technology and quantum computing should come to the state.

The chief minister said he held a meeting with multiple companies and stakeholders such as TCS, L&T, IIT Madras, IBM and Government of India's DST to explore possibilities in these domains.

"I went one step ahead and thought about deep technology and quantum computing. (They) should come to Andhra Pradesh. Quantum computing should come to Amaravati," said Naidu.

The TDP supremo said that deep technology and quantum computing are the future.

He made the representatives of the companies and stakeholders who met him today sit and deliberate on how to use those technologies in Amaravati and also the possibility of doing research in them, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bank frauds, financial scams

Former bank GM Hitesh Mehta to face polygraph test in Rs 122 cr fraud

air pollution, AQI

No study conducted on air pollution's impact on tourism: Govt in Parliament

Rajya Sabha

LIVE news: Rajya Sabha clears Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 by voice vote

Dayanidhi Maran, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Dharmendra Pradhan's comment on NEP sparks row; Lok Sabha adjourned

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam's annual borrowings increase by 78% over 3 years: Economic Survey

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh quantum computer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon