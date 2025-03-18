World witnessed grandeur of India during Mahakumbh: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

"Prayagraj Mahakumbh reflects spirit of rising India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, on Tuesday, while speaking about Maha Kumbh in Lok Sabha.
As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj concluded last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am here to give statement over Maha Kumbh which was held in Prayagraj. Through this House today, I salute the people of the country because of which the Maha Kumbh was held successfully. Several people had a role to play in the success of Maha Kumbh. I thank all the 'karm yogis' of the government and society." He added, "Entire world witnessed grandeur of India during Mahakumbh. I bow to millions of people of the country who contributed to success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. I want to thank the people of Uttar Pradesh and especially Prayagraj for the success of Maha Kumbh." PM Modi said that a national awakening was seen in the Maha Kumbh, "which would inspire new achievements". "This also gave a befitting reply to those who doubt our strength," he said. PM Modi said, "We all witnessed the grand effort it took to organise the Maha Kumbh. I had emphasised on the importance of 'Sabka Prayas' from ramparts of Red Fort. The entire world witnessed India's grandeur in the form of Maha Kumbh." He said Mahakumbh has given a lot of inspiration and inspired by it, people should celebrate rivers. "This will teach the importance of water conservation to the new generation," he said.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/n2vCSPXRSE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2025
Prayagraj Maha Kumbh According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over 662.1 million devotees had participated in the sacred bath at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.
Held from January 13 to February 26, the event attracted people from across India and beyond, including politicians, athletes, industrialists, and Bollywood celebrities, who took a holy dip at the revered Triveni Sangam.
The grand religious fair featured unprecedented security measures, such as anti-drone systems and AI-enabled cameras, to oversee Mahakumbh Nagar, which was designated as UP’s 76th district for the occasion. Spanning 40 hectares, the site remained active round the clock for six weeks.