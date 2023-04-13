close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Would rather beg to common people than Centre for funds: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said that although recently the Union government has released some funds under different centrally-sponsored projects, the released funds are negligible compared to the requirement

IANS Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she would rather beg to the common people rather than to the Union government for funds to carry out development projects in the state.

"I heard that the Union government will not release any funds for the state till 2024. But I will not go begging in front of the Union government for funds. Rather I would beg to the common people for the same. Our government has achieved as far as possible with limited financial strengths. I have an excellent administrative setup," she said while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a new auditorium here.

Banerjee said that although recently the Union government has released some funds under different centrally-sponsored projects, the released funds are negligible compared to the requirement.

"We have been specially deprived of the Central funds for 100-day job scheme under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. It is virtually impossible to carry out the work under this project against the backdrop of shortage of funds," she said.

The Chief Minister also said that her administration is against taking away anybody's job. Although she did not specify what she meant by the statement it was clear that her comments were pertaining to termination of services of a number of teaching and non- teaching staff in state- run schools in the state over charges of irregularities.

Banerjee also made subtle criticisms on the change of syllabus where chapters like entire Mughal period history were deleted from the history section. "We are against changing history which has its own sanctity. We will never try to erase the Taj Mahal or the Victoria Memorial," she said.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee voices anguish over violence on Meghalaya-Assam border

Mamata holds meeting of TMC's Birbhum unit, oversees poll preparations

Mamata sits overnight in dharna against govt, raises political temperature

Centre seeks to interfere in functioning of courts, alleges Mamata Banerjee

BJP slams TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over his remark on Bengal Panchayat polls

AAP candidates to file nominations for mayor, dy mayor on Apr 17: Bharadwaj

Don't know who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar, says BRS leader K Kavitha

Will meet Opposition leaders in Delhi tomorrow: NCP's Sharad Pawar

Hindi can't be imposed on ancient Tamil, says TN Governor R N Ravi

Orwellian state being created where freedom of press is clamped down: Cong

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | Centre | funds

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon