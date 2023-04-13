close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Will meet Opposition leaders in Delhi tomorrow: NCP's Sharad Pawar

Pawar refused to answer questions on speculation about his party colleague Ajit Pawar joining the BJP

Press Trust of India Pune
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said he would be meeting opposition leaders in Delhi on Friday to forge cooperation among them.

Efforts by some opposition parties to forge an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party have begun over the past few days, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and Communist Party of India's D Raja on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Pary leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had met Kumar. who was accompanied by Bihar Deputy CM and RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday.

Queried about his absence from Wednesday's meeting, Pawar, a stalwart of the opposition, said he was asked to join the meeting in Delhi but was unable to do so as he had work in Pune.

"I will meet all of them as I am travelling to Delhi tomorrow. We (opposition) will all cooperate and offer (each other) support," Pawar said.

Pawar refused to answer questions on speculation about his party colleague Ajit Pawar joining the BJP.

Also Read

NCP president Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy

NCP chief Sharad Pawar opposes govt's plan to import milk products

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Sharad Yadav's demise is irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Pawar

Centre cannot remain mute spectator: Sharad Pawar on Maha-K'taka border row

Hindi can't be imposed on ancient Tamil, says TN Governor R N Ravi

Orwellian state being created where freedom of press is clamped down: Cong

Congress criticises removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook

SC sets aside Calcutta HC order of CBI probe in attack on Pramanik's convoy

India improves its ranking by 6 spots in global biz environment rankings

Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is at the centre of such speculation after he was unreachable for some time on April 7 and also due to his comments on the debate surrounding the university degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Topics : Sharad Pawar | NCP | Opposition

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon