Will meet Opposition leaders in Delhi tomorrow: NCP's Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said he would be meeting opposition leaders in Delhi on Friday to forge cooperation among them.

Efforts by some opposition parties to forge an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party have begun over the past few days, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and Communist Party of India's D Raja on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Pary leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had met Kumar. who was accompanied by Bihar Deputy CM and RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday.

Queried about his absence from Wednesday's meeting, Pawar, a stalwart of the opposition, said he was asked to join the meeting in Delhi but was unable to do so as he had work in Pune.

"I will meet all of them as I am travelling to Delhi tomorrow. We (opposition) will all cooperate and offer (each other) support," Pawar said.

Pawar refused to answer questions on speculation about his party colleague Ajit Pawar joining the BJP.

Also Read NCP president Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy NCP chief Sharad Pawar opposes govt's plan to import milk products Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut Sharad Yadav's demise is irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Pawar Centre cannot remain mute spectator: Sharad Pawar on Maha-K'taka border row Hindi can't be imposed on ancient Tamil, says TN Governor R N Ravi Orwellian state being created where freedom of press is clamped down: Cong Congress criticises removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook SC sets aside Calcutta HC order of CBI probe in attack on Pramanik's convoy India improves its ranking by 6 spots in global biz environment rankings

Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is at the centre of such speculation after he was unreachable for some time on April 7 and also due to his comments on the debate surrounding the university degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.