close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wrestlers threaten to return medals, awards after scuffle with Delhi Police

Hurt by the boorish behaviour of the Delhi Police, protesting wrestlers threatened to return their medals and awards including the Padma Shri to the government

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers protest

Police personnel and protesting wrestlers in a scuffle at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hurt by the boorish behaviour of the Delhi Police, protesting wrestlers on Thursday threatened to return their medals and awards including the Padma Shri to the government, saying these honours serve no purpose if they have to endure such humiliation.

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out when the wrestlers were bringing in folding beds for sleeping and the on-duty police personnel began enquiring about that as rules do not permit bringing in such things at the protest site.

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had claimed that they were abused and pushed by male police officers, leaving them in tears.

Two wrestlers, including Sangeeta Phogat's brother Dushyant, suffered injuries.

"If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live an ordinary life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian government," Bajrang, an Olympic bronze medallist, told reporters on Thursday morning.

Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang are all winners of Khel Ratna, country's highest sporting honour. Skashi (2017) and Bajrang (2019) are also recipients of the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

Also Read

Govt impartial in honouring people: Ramdas Athawale on Padma awardees

By conferring Padma Vibhushan on Mulayam, govt has mocked stature: Maurya

UN chief calls for war on garbage, asks not to treat Earth like a dump

TN civil supplies seized 1,991 quintals of smuggled PDS rice,200 arrested

Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach without completing tenure

My state Manipur is burning: Mary Kom appeals for help amid violence

The Kerala Story triggers high alert in Tamil Nadu ahead of movie release

UP local body elections: CM Aditynath first to cast vote in his booth

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Uttarakhand, all you need to know

"When police is pushing us, abusing us, misbehaving then they don't see that we are Padma Shri awardee, and not only me, there is Sakshi (Malik) also," he said referring to the Rio Olympics bronze medallist.

"They are misbehaving with us. Women and daughters are sitting on the streets, begging for kindness but no one is bothered about getting justice."

The wrestlers resumed their protest on April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers including a minor.

The matter is Supreme Court and two FIRs have also been lodged by the Delhi police against the WFI chief, who has denied all charges and claimed that the protest was politically motivated.

"Take it (medals) all away. We have been humiliated so much. We are fighting for our respect but we are being crushing under their feet. Does all men have the right to abuse women?," said Vinesh, who received Khel Ratna in 2020.

"We will return all our medals, even give our life but at least get us justice," she added.

The scuffle broke out when the protesters were trying to get extra mattresses and wooden benches to the protest site for their night stay since rain had left old mattresses wet and soggy.

"The policeman started pushing me, shoving me and pulling my hand. He also abused me. There was no women constable at that time. He was aggressive. There was another policeman who was drunk," Vinesh said.

Delhi Police has claimed that AAP leader Somnath Bharti had brought the folding beds.

"We had ordered for the beds and not Somnath Bharati. And even if he had brought it, don't we even have the right to sleep. Were we committing a crime by bringing beds, was there a bomb or weapons? Their (Delhi Police) behaviour was very aggressive," Vinesh added.

Bajrang said, "I want to know why everything is being related to politics, sometimes Aam Aadmi party, Congress, sometimes BJP. The matter is related to women, but the nation is being misled by associating it with political parties."

"The Police is favouring Brij Bhushan. We are being abused after the FIR was lodged. Wrestlers are being divided on the basis of caste."

"I just want to request the govenment if you can rise above politics and give justice to protesting wrestlers then the entire country will be grateful to you."

Asked if the protest has been hijacked by political parties, Vinesh said, "Listen, if this is political, please get the Prime Minister to talk to us. Ask the home minister to call us. Get us justice. We are putting our careers and our lives at stake," she said with folded hands.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal was also sitting with the protesting wrestlers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Wrestling

First Published: May 04 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

[L-R] JB Park, President and CEO Samsung Southwest Asia, CH Choi, Corporate Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, and Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India
3 min read

Need more rational airfares in country, says SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
3 min read

Rane Engine Valve freezes in 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 performance

Automobile investments
2 min read

Cyber alert against Royal ransomware that attacks health, education sectors

cyber attack
3 min read

Meta warns against ChatGPT imposters luring users to download harmful apps

Meta, Facebook, Instagram
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon