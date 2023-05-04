close

UP local body elections: CM Aditynath first to cast vote in his booth

UP CM Adityanath became the first voter of his booth at Gorakhnath Kanya Prathmik Vidyalaya near Jhulelal casting his vote at 7.01 am

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, following his mantra of 'pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan' (voting before breakfast), became the first voter of his booth at Gorakhnath Kanya Prathmik Vidyalaya near Jhulelal casting his vote at 7.01 am.

"It is not only our right but also our duty and responsibility, as we could use our vote in urban local body elections and contribute to make the city smart and safe," Adityanath told reporters.

"The weather is pleasant in May. I think it's God's blessing so that people can elect a good urban government and can cast their votes. The State Election Commission has made all the necessary arrangements to conduct the elections. I appeal to all to cast their votes," he said.

Voting for the first phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh began Thursday morning.

The voting, which commenced at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm, officials said.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voters in 37 districts will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the polls to elect 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors, and 820 corporators.

These elections will pose a key test for the parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

More than 2.40 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase, officials said, adding that all the posts are being contested on party symbols.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Adityanath

First Published: May 04 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

