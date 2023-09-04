Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit, Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to skip the G20 leaders summit in New Delhi later this week. In an official statement on Monday, China's foreign affairs ministry said Premier Li Qiang will attend the summit.

Modi and Xi recently had a conversation on the sideline of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, raising hopes that the two leaders will meet at the G20 summit. Meanwhile, Li, who was elevated to the position of Premier in March, has made two international trips to Germany and France so far.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden said he is disappointed that Jinping will not be attending the summit. "I am disappointed, but I am going to get to see him," said Biden. He may have been referring to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in San Francisco later this year.

Biden has said he is looking forward to his India trip, which begins on Friday. He is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Media reports have said French President Emmanuel Macron and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also have bilateral meetings with Modi.

With this, as many as three countries won't be represented at the New Delhi summit by their Heads of Government. Only the 2021 Summit in Rome saw more leaders remain absent at the premier multilateral platform ever since the summit became an annual affair in 2011. This does not count Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been undertaking official foreign visits on behalf of his father and Saudi ruler Salman bin Abdulaziz for many years now.

Apart from Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have also announced their absence. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Mexican Economy Minister will attend in their stead.

Most other G20 leaders have confirmed their visit to India. This includes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed his visit despite sustaining injuries while jogging on Saturday.

However, India is yet to receive confirmation from some other G20 and invited leaders, sources said.

Visits by leaders are closely monitored due to their political significance. Often, visits to multiple nations are clubbed together. Both Lavrov and Macron will be visiting neighbouring capital Dhaka on 7 September and 11 September respectively.

Modi in Indonesia

While world leaders will begin to reach Delhi from Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jakarta on 6-7 September to attend the 18th East Asia Summit. The annual summit brings together the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc and six other nations (India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and the United States).

The current Asean chair, Indonesia, is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.

However, there is little chance of Modi coming face to face with Xi in Jakarta. The Chinese President may skip the East Asia Summit as well, Indonesian media reported on Monday.

Modi's visit gains significance since he will also be attending the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. This will be the first summit since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.