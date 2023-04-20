close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Yash Chopra's wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74

Pamela Chopra, playback singer, writer and late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife, died on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital She was 74

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra, Photo: Twitter

Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra, Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pamela Chopra, playback singer, writer and late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife, died on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital. She was 74.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.

"She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

Yash Raj Films said in a statement that the last rites took place at 11 am.

"With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read

Pamela Chopra married Yash Chopra in 1970 and remained an important influence in his career. She sang many songs for his films, including "Surkh Jode Ki Jagmagahat" in "Kabhie Kabhie", "Khude Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha" in "Silsila" and "Ghar Aaja Pardesi" in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge".

She wrote the story of "Kabhie Kabhie", Yash Chopra's 1976 directorial starring Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Also Read

Pathaan nets Rs 1,028 cr worldwide, claims No. 1 Hindi film tag in India

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walks with Rahul Gandhi

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 400 crore mark in four days

'Naatu Naatu' makes it to Oscars shortlist in 'Best Original Song' category

Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, who made 'Parineeta', dies at 67

My first preference was BJP: Lingayat MLC Manjunath post joining JD(S)

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on conviction

India logs 12,591 new Covid-19 cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

EVs to replace all govt vehicles by 2030, says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath

Pamela Chopra is credited as a screenwriter along with others, including her son and husband, in "Dil To Pagal Hai".

Beyond singing and writing, she was involved in her family's production banner Yash Raj Films as dress designer, producer and associate producer.

She most recently made an appearance on "The Romantics", Netflix's four-part docu-series celebrating the movies of Yash Chopra and his production house.

Yash Chopra died in October 2012.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bollywood Mumbai

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon