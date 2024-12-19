Business Standard

Winter vacations state-wise list 2024: Schools declare winter holidays

Winter vacations 2024 for the months of December, January and February 2025 have been announced across many states in India, know the state-wise schedule

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

The excitement of a new year begins to rise as December draws near. As the year comes to an end, the countdown starts and the anticipation increases. Students, who are looking forward to a well-earned break from their usual academic schedule, are especially excited. 
 
Winter vacations are announced annually by educational institutions such as colleges and schools, enabling students to take and enjoy a winter break and celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve with their loved ones. Due to India's declining temperatures, the majority of schools and universities have announced their winter breaks. A list of the states' declared winter vacations has been compiled below. 
 

Winter Vacations 2024: List of holidays (State-wise)

Delhi Winter Vacation 2024
 
Schools in the national capital will be off from January 1 to January 15, 2025. In addition, on Christmas (December 25), schools in the nation's capital will not be open. This is subject to change in the event of severe weather.
 
Uttar Pradesh School Winter Holidays 2024

In Uttar Pradesh, schools often take a holiday in the last week of the month, which will continue into the first week of January 2024. From December 25 to January 5, Uttar Pradesh schools are anticipated to have a holiday. But the authorities have not provided any confirmation yet.
 
Punjab School Winter Vacation 2024
 
The Punjab Education Department announced a notice on Monday that schools would be taking winter breaks due to the state's weather. The official announcement states that Punjabi schools will start their winter break on December 24 and until December 31. However, depending on the weather, the length of these vacations could be increased.
 
Haryana School Winter Vacation 2024
 
The dates of the Haryana School Winter Vacation in 2024 have not been announced by the state government. In reaction to the predicted cold wave in the state during the coming days, the state government is likely to soon publish the dates for winter holidays. The winter vacations were held from January 1 to January 15 of last year. 
 
Jammu and Kashmir Winter Vacation
 
Schools up to Class 5 in Jammu and Kashmir will not reopen till February. Winter vacation for students of Classes 6–12 started on December 16 and will end on February 28, 2025.
 
Rajasthan School Winter Vacation 2024
 
The holidays for the 2024–25 session are anticipated to fall between December 25, 2024, and January 5, 2025. Depending on the School Education Department's modifications, these dates might change.
 
Bihar Winter Vacation 2024 
 
The Bihar government has not yet declared the winter vacation, but as per the previous years, the winter break in Bihar schools is expected to be from December 25 to December 31. 
 

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

