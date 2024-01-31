Sensex (    %)
                        
Yogi-led UP govt reshuffles police department, transfers 84 IPS officers

In a reshuffle in the police department, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders for 84 IPS officers

New Delhi: Indian Police Service (IPS) 2018 batch probationers attend a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (unseen) at Maharashtra Sadan, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(Representative image)

New Delhi: Indian Police Service (IPS) 2018 batch probationers attend a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (unseen) at Maharashtra Sadan, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(Representative image)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

In a reshuffle in the police department, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders for 84 IPS officers, according to an official statement.
IPS officer Sanjeev Gupta has been made Additional Director General of Police and Secretary of the Home Department.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Aligarh Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shalabh Mathur was promoted as Inspector General.
Dharmendra Singh, who was DIG (Recruit Training Centre) in Chunar, Mirzapur, has been made IG.
L R Kumar, who was holding the charge of DIG Law and Order, has been made IG Law and Order, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Indian Police Service Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh BJP

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

