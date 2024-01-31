Layer of thick fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, reduced visibility troubles commuters

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

A layer of thick fog shrouded Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, causing visibility woes.

The bone-chilling winter has increased challenges for commuters too.

In view of the same, Delhi Airport on Wednesday issued a passenger advisory that read, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Visuals from around different places in Delhi have shown people swarming around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Speaking to the ANI, a resident in the Red Fort area expressed the difficulties people are facing as buses are running late and, in some parts, public vehicles are not even available owing to the chilling weather.

A shopkeeper told ANI, "We are resorting to bonfire to keep ourselves warm, and this cold will continue till February. Due to the intense fog, customers are not visiting my shop," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a similar situation was seen as dense fog shrouded the national capital and vast swathes of North India, significantly impacting visibility and throwing flight and train services out of gear.

Very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Northwest Rajasthan, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, read a post on the official X handle of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, flight operations were also disrupted at the Delhi airport on account of the thick fog across the national capital on Tuesday morning.