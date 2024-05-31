Cinema Lovers Day: Watch any movie at just Rs 99 today at select screens

People can visit the official website of the participating cinemas or use third party platforms to book the tickets.

To mark May 31 as ‘Cinema Lovers Day’, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced the screening of movies at just Rs 99 across 4,000 screens in India.

“This special day will offer a movie marathon experience at just Rs 99 per admission. Following the success of the previous event, this year’s Cinema Lovers Day will feature more than 4,000 participating screens,” the statement by the organisation, released on May 28 reads. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Popular cinemas like PVR-INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, CityPride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, MovieMax, Wave, M2K, Delite, are among those participating in this event. People can visit the official website of the participating cinemas or use third party platforms such as Paytm and BookMyShow to grab the discounted tickets.



????Join us at cinemas across India to celebrate a day at the movies. Over 4000+ screens are participating, making it an unforgettable cinematic experience!pic.twitter.com/b2XAOC3yxy Cinema Lovers Day returns on 31st May with movies for just Rs 99/-!????Join us at cinemas across India to celebrate a day at the movies. Over 4000+ screens are participating, making it an unforgettable cinematic experience! #CinemaLoversDay May 28, 2024

The event is aimed at encouraging audiences to have an “unforgettable” cinematic experience as the industry hopes to attract people back to box offices, a habit that has been missing since the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, the rise of online streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have further drawn people away from the theatres due to their relative affordability and convenience.

In a bid to make up for losses, cinemas have started screening alternative content such as concerts and sporting events to attract the audience. Live concert screenings of global stars like Taylor Swift and K-pop phenomenon BTS have found their place in these theatres as they seek to capitalise on their massive fan bases and boost revenue.

On that note, multiplex chain MovieMax Cinemas has also announced the ‘live screening’ of the Lok Sabha election results, set to be announced on June 4. People can book tickets online to catch the 9.00 am show on Tuesday for a marathon six-hour broadcast of the results.