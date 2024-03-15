Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale in which the consumer electronics retail chain platform is offering discounts and bank offers on a range of Apple products, including the latest iPhone 15 series and MacBook Air with M3. Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale starts from March 16 and is valid until March 26. Below are the discounts and offers applicable on Apple product lines:
Apple iPhone
The entry-level model in the iPhone 15 series, launched at Rs 79,900, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 70,490. Additionally, there is a bank offer available on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards in which consumers can avail cashback of up to Rs 4,000. Similar offers are available on other iPhone models as well. Below are the offer details on other models:
- Sale price: Rs 70,490 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 66,490 onwards
iPhone 15 Plus
- Sale price: Rs 79,820 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 75,820 onwards
iPhone 15 Pro
- Sale price: Rs 1,25,900 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 1,22,900 onwards
- Sale price: Rs 1,49,240 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 1,46,340
iPhone 14
- Sale price: Rs 61,160 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 58,160 onwards
iPhone 14 Plus
- Sale price: Rs 70,490 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 67,490
iPhone 13
- Sale price: Rs 51,820 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 1,000
- Effective price: Rs 50,820 onwards
Apple iPad
The base variant of the iPad 9th Gen, launched at Rs 30,900, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 25,900 – including HDFC bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. Likewise, the base variant of the iPad Pro is offered at Rs 71,300 – including the bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC bank cards.
iPad 9th Gen
- Sale price: Rs 27,900 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 2,000
- Effective price: Rs 25,900 onwards
iPad 10th Gen
- Sale price: Rs 36,430 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 33,430 onwards
iPad Air 5th Gen
- Sale price: Rs 54,680 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 50,680 onwards
iPad Pro
- Sale price: Rs 83,900 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 4000
- Effective price: Rs 71,300 onwards
Apple MacBook
The newly launched MacBook Air with M3 is offered at Rs 1,09,900 onwards, which is inclusive of Rs 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC cards and other Apple Days sale offers. Similarly, the MacBook Pro model with M3 chip, launched at Rs 169,900 onwards, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 152,910. Together with a bank discount of up to Rs 5000, the M3-powered MacBook Pro M3 is offered at Rs 147,910.
MacBook Air M3
- Sale price: Rs 1,14,900 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 1,09,900 onwards
MacBook Air M1
- Sale price: Rs 79,900 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 74,900 onwards
MacBook Air M2
- Sale price: Rs 89,900 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 84,900 onwards
MacBook Pro M2
- Sale price: Rs 1,14,300 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 1,09,300 onwards
MacBook Pro M3
- Sale price: Rs 152,910 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 147,910 onwards
MacBook Pro M3 Pro
- Sale price: Rs 179,910 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 174,910 onwards
MacBook Pro M3 Max
- Sale price: Rs 287,910 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 282,910 onwards
Apple Watch Series
The second-generation Apple Watch SE is offered for as low as Rs 25,690, including bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. The latest Apple Watch Series 9, launched at Rs 41,900 onwards, is available at a discounted price of Rs 36,310 – including discount of up to Rs 2,500 on HDFC cards.
Apple Watch Series 9
- Sale price: Rs 38,810
- Bank discount: Rs 2,500
- Effective price: Rs 36,310
Apple Watch Series Ultra
- Sale price: Rs 83,260
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 79,260
Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)
- Sale price: Rs 27,690
- Bank discount: Rs 2,000
- Effective price: Rs 25,690
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Pro (second-generation) with USB-C are offered at an effective price of Rs 20,980, including Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards.