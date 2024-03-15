Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale in which the consumer electronics retail chain platform is offering discounts and bank offers on a range of Apple products, including the latest iPhone 15 series and MacBook Air with M3. Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale starts from March 16 and is valid until March 26. Below are the discounts and offers applicable on Apple product lines:

Apple iPhone

The entry-level model in the iPhone 15 series, launched at Rs 79,900, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 70,490. Additionally, there is a bank offer available on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards in which consumers can avail cashback of up to Rs 4,000. Similar offers are available on other iPhone models as well. Below are the offer details on other models:

Sale price: Rs 70,490 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 66,490 onwards

iPhone 15 Plus

Sale price: Rs 79,820 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 75,820 onwards

iPhone 15 Pro

Sale price: Rs 1,25,900 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 1,22,900 onwards

Sale price: Rs 1,49,240 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 1,46,340

iPhone 14

Sale price: Rs 61,160 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 58,160 onwards

iPhone 14 Plus

Sale price: Rs 70,490 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 67,490

iPhone 13

Sale price: Rs 51,820 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 50,820 onwards

Apple iPad

The base variant of the iPad 9th Gen, launched at Rs 30,900, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 25,900 – including HDFC bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. Likewise, the base variant of the iPad Pro is offered at Rs 71,300 – including the bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC bank cards.

iPad 9th Gen

Sale price: Rs 27,900 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 25,900 onwards

iPad 10th Gen

Sale price: Rs 36,430 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 33,430 onwards

iPad Air 5th Gen

Sale price: Rs 54,680 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 50,680 onwards

iPad Pro

Sale price: Rs 83,900 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 4000

Effective price: Rs 71,300 onwards

Apple MacBook

The newly launched MacBook Air with M3 is offered at Rs 1,09,900 onwards, which is inclusive of Rs 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC cards and other Apple Days sale offers. Similarly, the MacBook Pro model with M3 chip, launched at Rs 169,900 onwards, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 152,910. Together with a bank discount of up to Rs 5000, the M3-powered MacBook Pro M3 is offered at Rs 147,910.

MacBook Air M3

Sale price: Rs 1,14,900 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 1,09,900 onwards

MacBook Air M1

Sale price: Rs 79,900 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 74,900 onwards

MacBook Air M2

Sale price: Rs 89,900 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 84,900 onwards

MacBook Pro M2

Sale price: Rs 1,14,300 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 1,09,300 onwards

MacBook Pro M3

Sale price: Rs 152,910 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 147,910 onwards

MacBook Pro M3 Pro

Sale price: Rs 179,910 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 174,910 onwards

MacBook Pro M3 Max

Sale price: Rs 287,910 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 282,910 onwards

Apple Watch Series

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is offered for as low as Rs 25,690, including bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. The latest Apple Watch Series 9, launched at Rs 41,900 onwards, is available at a discounted price of Rs 36,310 – including discount of up to Rs 2,500 on HDFC cards.

Apple Watch Series 9

Sale price: Rs 38,810

Bank discount: Rs 2,500

Effective price: Rs 36,310

Apple Watch Series Ultra

Sale price: Rs 83,260

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 79,260

Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)

Sale price: Rs 27,690

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 25,690

Apple AirPods

The AirPods Pro (second-generation) with USB-C are offered at an effective price of Rs 20,980, including Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards.