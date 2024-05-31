The Ambani family is all set to have a grand birthday for their granddaughter Veda, the daughter of Akash and Shloka Ambani, who turned one on May 31. The celebration will occur on an extravagant cruise in Europe which is currently hosting the pre-wedding of Radhika and Anant Ambani. The celebration is named "V Turns One Under the Sun," with a ‘playful’ dress code for the event.

Veda was born on May 31, 2023. The couple reported the news through a cute card. In between the birthday celebrations, the Ambani family is enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on board a luxury cruise. The second time of their pre-wedding countdown started on May 29 and will go until June 1.

Happy birthday Veda!

Ambani's relatives and friends are enjoying an extravagant experience of 'A Roman Holiday' today. They have great plans to take part in the second day of the 4-day pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika.

In the midst of the pre-wedding festivities, the invite for "La Vite E Un Viaggio" also mentions 'V Turns One Under The Sun' to be celebrated on May 31. It will be Ambani's granddaughter's first birthday and they know how to make it memorable.

The special invite for guests specifies every one of the noteworthy events to be delighted on these 4 days. On May 31, there is 'V Turns One Under The Sun'. Here, V represents Veda. To make the moment and this specific day wonderful and generally special for Veda, there will be a lovely birthday gala.

Beginning from 10 AM to 2 PM, the dress code of the festivals is 'playful'. This lavish birthday party will be followed by 'Le Masquerade' in Cannes during the evening hours and an after party named 'Pardon My French' from 1 AM.

All about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

The Ambanis are hosting a fabulous pre-wedding festivity for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Europe this week. The four-day event is occurring on an extravagant cruise ship that is making pitstops in Italy and France, in cities like Rome, Cannes and Portofino. Popular iconic American band ‘Backstreet Boys’ have reportedly performed for the celebrity guests on the ship on Wednesday.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant: When is the wedding?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The festivals will be of three days, from July 12 to 14.

Apart from the fundamental wedding ceremony, different functions incorporate a day for Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings. Mukesh Ambani and family will have a reception for the young couple on the third day.