Youth Cong chief gets interim protection from arrest in harassment case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas in a case lodged by an expelled woman leader of the party from Assam accusing him of causing mental agony.

Srinivas had challenged a Gauhati High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea.

A bench of Supreme Court Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol issued notices to the Assam government and others, seeking their replies in the matter by July 10.

"We have perused the (CrPC section) 164 statement which has been so graciously placed before us by the prosecution. We do not wish to say anything against the state at this stage.

"Taking into consideration the one-month delay in lodging FIR, the petitioner is entitled to interim protection," the bench said.

The top court also directed Srinivas to cooperate in the investigation and appear before the police on May 22.

Also Read BJP calls Rahul 'Jaichand', says Congress chief Kharge should expel him Assam Cong youth wing chief expelled for 6 yrs for anti-party activities Decoding the fine print of pension schemes: What's good, bad, avoidable Congress Karnataka chief Shivakumar signals his intention to become next CM No decision for 110 days direct encouragement to horse-trading, says Raj HC SC adjourns hearing on CBI's plea against DK Shivakumar to July 14 SC asks Manipur to file status report on security measures for victims Important to de-risk global economy in era of volatility, uncertainty: EAM CID, forensic team start probe of firecracker factory explosion in WB Status quo on Aurangabad name-change continues till Bombay HC verdict

On May 5, the Gauhati High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Srinivas in a case lodged by expelled chief of Assam Youth Congress Angkita Dutta, accusing him of causing mental agony to her.

Dutta had made the allegations against the IYC president in a series of tweets on April 18.