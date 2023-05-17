close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Youth Cong chief gets interim protection from arrest in harassment case

"Taking into consideration the one-month delay in lodging FIR, the petitioner is entitled to interim protection," SC said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas in a case lodged by an expelled woman leader of the party from Assam accusing him of causing mental agony.

Srinivas had challenged a Gauhati High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea.

A bench of Supreme Court Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol issued notices to the Assam government and others, seeking their replies in the matter by July 10.

"We have perused the (CrPC section) 164 statement which has been so graciously placed before us by the prosecution. We do not wish to say anything against the state at this stage.

"Taking into consideration the one-month delay in lodging FIR, the petitioner is entitled to interim protection," the bench said.

The top court also directed Srinivas to cooperate in the investigation and appear before the police on May 22.

Also Read

BJP calls Rahul 'Jaichand', says Congress chief Kharge should expel him

Assam Cong youth wing chief expelled for 6 yrs for anti-party activities

Decoding the fine print of pension schemes: What's good, bad, avoidable

Congress Karnataka chief Shivakumar signals his intention to become next CM

No decision for 110 days direct encouragement to horse-trading, says Raj HC

SC adjourns hearing on CBI's plea against DK Shivakumar to July 14

SC asks Manipur to file status report on security measures for victims

Important to de-risk global economy in era of volatility, uncertainty: EAM

CID, forensic team start probe of firecracker factory explosion in WB

Status quo on Aurangabad name-change continues till Bombay HC verdict

On May 5, the Gauhati High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Srinivas in a case lodged by expelled chief of Assam Youth Congress Angkita Dutta, accusing him of causing mental agony to her.

Dutta had made the allegations against the IYC president in a series of tweets on April 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Sexual harassment case Congress

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SC adjourns hearing on CBI's plea against DK Shivakumar to July 14

DK Shivakumar
2 min read

IKEA, HDFC to launch financing options to make products more affordable

IKEA
2 min read

CID, forensic team start probe of firecracker factory explosion in WB

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Govt approves foreign training for Olympian sailors ahead of Asian Games

olympics, ioc
2 min read

Status quo on Aurangabad name-change continues till Bombay HC verdict

Bombay HC issues notices to Centre, Maharashtra over blocking of ITC
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon