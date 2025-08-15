Friday, August 15, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agri scientists to visit farms for better rabi crop in October: Chouhan

Agri scientists to visit farms for better rabi crop in October: Chouhan

The minister stressed that government initiatives should translate into tangible benefits for people rather than remain confined to files

"The government work should be visible in the lives of the people, not in files," he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said agricultural scientists will visit farm fields between October 3 and 18 to ensure a good rabi (winter) crop this year while reiterating the government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests.

Speaking during an interaction with farmers, who were special guests for Independence Day celebrations here, Chouhan emphasised that safeguarding the interests of farmers, dairy farmers, and fishermen remains the government's top priority, according to an official statement.

The minister stressed that government initiatives should translate into tangible benefits for people rather than remain confined to files.

 

"The government work should be visible in the lives of the people, not in files," he said.

The dialogue session was also attended by Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Chaudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Director General of ICAR ML Jat, and other senior officials.

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Rabi crop Agriculture

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

