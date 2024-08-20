Chirag Paswan hails Centre for seeking cancellation of lateral entry

Addressing a press conference here, Paswan also slammed the Congress-led opposition for "selective criticism" of the ruling NDA and accused the previous governments of failure to fill up posts reserved for the deprived castes. (Photo: PTI)

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday asserted that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has reaffirmed its "commitment towards SCs, STs and OBCs" by asking the UPSC to withdraw the advertisement for "lateral entry" into the bureaucracy. Addressing a press conference here, Paswan also slammed the Congress-led opposition for "selective criticism" of the ruling NDA and accused the previous governments of failure to fill up posts reserved for the deprived castes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I thank my Prime Minister for seeking cancellation of lateral entry, on behalf of my Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). This government has set a precedent. Hopefully, regimes of future will show a similar sensitivity to public sentiments", Paswan said.

Asked about the criticism being faced by the government over the issue, he said "When the opposition points a finger at us, it needs to remember three fingers get pointed at itself. Why did these parties, while in power, ensure recruitments against posts reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs?".

"The current dispensation has been in power for only 10 years. Yet, the opposition has been busy with selective criticism, targeting only the NDA. Just look at their silence over the horrific rape (of a doctor, before murder) in neighbouring West Bengal", he said.

Paswan, whose late father Ram Vilas Paswan was among the tallest Dalit leaders of the country, also said "My party understands the sentiment behind and is in support of" the Bharat Bandh called by SC and ST groups, on Wednesday, in protest against the recent Apex Court judgement on reservations.

He evaded a pointed query as to whether his party will participate in the bandh, but said "We have from day one been opposed to creamy layer in Scheduled Castes since they are not just victims of social and educational backwardness but even untouchability".

"Even after so many years of Independence, Dalit grooms are prevented from riding a horse during weddings. I learnt about an IPS officer seeking security for his own marriage", said Paswan.

Asked about the Wakf Bill issue, he said "My party was in favour of sending the legislation to a Parliamentary committee for necessary deliberations. The government has thankfully done the same. We are looking forward to an improved version of the bill".