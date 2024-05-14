Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Casting net wide: Govt to unify insurance schemes for fishermen from June

Coverage of Rs 2 lakh was offered under PMSBY while a coverage of Rs 5 lakh was offered under GAIS

fishing fishermen fisherman fish

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Come June 1, the government will converge two insurance schemes for fishermen, which might help in reducing the premium burden and easing implementation issues, sources said.

Sources have revealed that for the fishermen insurance scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and the Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS) will be converged to provide comprehensive insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for fishermen (Rs 3 lakh under GAIS for accidental death or permanent total disability and Rs 2 lakh under PMSBY).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Until now, sources have indicated that coverage of Rs 2 lakh was offered under PMSBY, while coverage of Rs 5 lakh was provided under GAIS.

For GAIS, a premium of Rs 91 per fisherman per year was calculated based on the last available data, while under PMSBY, a premium of Rs 20 per fisherman was calculated, sources said.

As a fully subsidised scheme, fishermen are not required to pay any premium, with the entire burden borne by the government.

Once the schemes are merged, the premium burden might decrease, as under the new method, coverage of Rs 3 lakh will be provided under GAIS, while coverage under PMSBY will remain at Rs 2 lakh.

“However, the exact reduction in the premium is currently unknown, as the new cycle will commence in June,” said an industry expert.

Around 3.2 million fishermen are covered under these insurance schemes each year.
Topics : Agriculture crop insurance schemes Crop damages Farming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon