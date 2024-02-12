Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Coming soon: Integrated e-platform for agricultural sector in Rajasthan

"If this comes out the way the CM is saying, I feel farmers will benefit a lot as everything related to agriculture would be under one place," said Ajay Meena, a farmer from Shivdaspura area

farmers

Representative Picture

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government is putting stress on increasing the use of information technology (IT) in the agricultural sector to help farmers.

Recently, Chief Minister (CM) Bhajanlal Sharma said his government would prepare an online integrated platform that would put the activities of agriculture, marketing, animal husbandry, dairy, and horticulture in one place.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“If this comes out the way the CM is saying, I feel farmers will benefit a lot as everything related to agriculture would be under one place,” said Ajay Meena, a farmer from Shivdaspura area.

An agriculture department official said the process from application to verification of documents, physical verification, administrative and financial approval, and payment would be done online to expedite work and ensure transparency.

He said the data bank of farmers registered on the Raj Kisan portal would be integrated with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima platforms, among others.

Besides, it will create a data bank of farmers detailing land ownership, soil health, crop rotation, and grants taken under various schemes. Crop management and advisory systems based on agro-climatic factors will also be developed.

According to the plans, the state plans to develop a Geographic Information System- (GIS-) based crop identification and crop estimation system to evaluate crop area, production, and damage. Artificial intelligence-based chatbot systems will be developed to address farmers' questions.

The official said farmers were now able to easily get information and apply for the schemes run thanks to the Raj Kisan Suvidha portal. He said the application process had been made paperless that is helping farmers save time and money.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress releases fifth list of 5 candidates

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Kota teen builds AI robot to help farmers assess soil health, water crop

Centre tightens wheat stock limit for wholesalers, big chain retailers

India, Israel discuss agro-tech collaboration; grape, date farming in focus

After curbs, non-basmati rice exports fell sharper than basmati rice

No proposal to hike PM-KISAN amount from Rs 6,000 per year: Arjun Munda

Topics : online platform agriculture economy Agriculture marketing Rajasthan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon