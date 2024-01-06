Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Farmers' bodies organise 'mahapanchayat', demand MSP guarantee law

The gathering of farmers from across north India also announced a "Delhi Chalo" march to the national capital on February 13

TENANT, farmer

Farmer leader from Haryana, Abhimanyu Kohar, alleged that the Centre failed to fulfil its promises based on which the farmers' protests on the borders of Delhi were called off

Press Trust of India Barnala (Pb)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samyukta Kisan Morcha and 18 farmer unions on Saturday organised a "mahapanchayat" here demanding the enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support price for crops and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.
The gathering of farmers from across north India also announced a "Delhi Chalo" march to the national capital on February 13.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are demanding the enactment of a law to guarantee MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report according to the C2 (comprehensive cost of production) plus 50 per cent formula and loan waiver of farmers and labourers," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) chief Jagjit Singh Dalewal said.
In its 2006 report, the National Commission on Farmers' chairman M S Swaminathan suggested the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices to fix MSP at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production.
The farmers also demanded justice for the victims of the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021, that broke out after farmers protested against the then deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.
The farmers' bodies said they will meet a group of intellectuals in Chandigarh on January 10 while candle marches will be organised across the country on January 26 in memory of those farmers who died during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.
Farmer leader from Haryana, Abhimanyu Kohar, alleged that the Centre failed to fulfil its promises based on which the farmers' protests on the borders of Delhi were called off.

Also Read

Farm loan waivers, high MSP: How Chhattisgarh govt is banking on farmers

Large number of farmers benefited from purchase of Shree Anna at MSP: Yogi

Punjab farmers go on 3-day protest over flood compensation, MSP

Promise of higher MSP in Assembly polls: That's easier said than done

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

UN's world food price index ends 2023 around 10% below 2022 levels

OMCs hike procurement price of ethanol produced from maize by Rs 5.79/ltr

Rajasthan farmers rejoice at cold weather, say it's a boon for rabi crops

Chhattisgarh government achieves over 50% of paddy procurement at MSP

Amit Shah to launch procurement portal for tur dal growing farmers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : farmers MSP Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon