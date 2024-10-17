Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Farmers suggest govt to create 'model farm' to showcase profitable farming

Farmers suggest govt to create 'model farm' to showcase profitable farming

These suggestions were made to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a weekly interaction with the farmers and farm bodies here at the Pusa campus

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

The Union Minister promised to consider the suggestions seriously and try to resolve them. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A group of farmers on Thursday suggested the government to create a model farm giving information on ways to make farming profitable even in one to two-and-half acres land.

These suggestions were made to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a weekly interaction with the farmers and farm bodies here at the Pusa campus.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Farmers also gave examples of farmers doing profitable farming in one-acre farms," an official statement said.

They discussed providing water, use of fertilizers, making the soil healthy, problems due to losses in natural disasters, closure of sugar mills and problems of stray animals, etc.

 

Farmers have also given suggestions for promoting Srianna (millets).

The Union Minister promised to consider the suggestions seriously and try to resolve them.

More From This Section

Farm, Agriculture, Farmland, Crop, crops

Uttar Pradesh eyes Rs 3,000 cr in seed production to boost cash crops

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh holds meeting with farmers' union

paddy farmer

Chhattisgarh to start paddy procurement at support price from November 14

Increased MSP for rabi crops will boost farmers' income, says Amit Shah

Increased MSP for rabi crops will boost farmers' income, says Amit Shah

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Govt approves Rs 35,000 cr for 'PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan'

He said the matters related to the state government will be sent to the states and the departments will take action on the matters of the central government.

Chouhan also thanked Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for taking the decision to buy all 23 crops at the declared minimum support price.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumtomato

Tomato price volatility exposes gaps in India's agriculture supply chain

Farm, Agriculture, Farmland, Crop, crops

Safex-backed AgCare Technologies starts online marketplace for agri inputs

PM Modi

PM Modi launches Unified Genomic Chip for cattle: How will it help farmers?

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to release 18th instalment of Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN

A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Agriculture uploaded on its website a draft policy on Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), which, among other things, calls for a special subset within the primary sector lending norms of banks to make lending to FPO

Paytm deploys card machines across 42 Krishi Mandis in Madhya Pradesh

Topics : agriculture economy MSP Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon