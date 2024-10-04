Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / PM Modi to release 18th instalment of Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN

PM Modi to release 18th instalment of Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN

Disbursements will be through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during an event in Washim, Maharashtra, an official statement said

Modi, Narendra Modi

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Rs 20,000 crore as the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on Saturday, benefiting over 9.4 crore farmers across the country.

Disbursements will be through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during an event in Washim, Maharashtra, an official statement said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Maharashtra farmers will receive an additional Rs 2,000 crore under the state's Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana.

With the 18th instalment, the total amount disbursed under PM-KISAN will exceed Rs 3.45 lakh crore, supporting more than 11 crore farmers nationwide.

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched on February 24, 2019, provides Rs 6,000 annually to landholding farmers in three equal instalments.

 

Maharashtra has received about Rs 32,000 crore in 17 instalments, benefiting around 1.20 crore farmers, the second highest among all states.

More From This Section

cotton yarn, cotton, textile, clothes

Govt pushes for HT-BT cotton to counter increasing demand to use glyphosate

Modi, Narendra Modi

ICAR member requests PM to attach agri-scientists in G20 embassies

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Paddy procurement at MSP underway in Haryana, over 46,000 MT procured

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Increase share in ground-level agri credit: FM asks Northeast RRBs

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Paddy procurement in UP to start from Oct 1 with 48-hour payment directive

Around 91.51 lakh farmers in Maharashtra will receive over Rs 1,900 crore in the 18th instalment.

Modi will also launch an indigenous sex-sorted semen production technology, aimed at reducing costs by approximately Rs 200 per dose.

The Prime Minister will introduce a Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and buffalo, developed by the Animal Husbandry Department.

Five solar parks with 19 MW capacity will be dedicated under the MSKVY 2.0 scheme, providing farmers daytime electricity and additional income through land leasing.

The event will see the dedication of 9,200 Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) and e-distribution of awards for 3,000 MW under the KUSUM-C scheme.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will attend the event.

Around 2.5 crore farmers will participate through webcasts at various centres nationwide. States and UTs will celebrate the day as PM-KISAN Utsav Divas.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news updates: EAM Jaishankar to visit Pakistan to attend SCO summit

Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron

French envoy hails PM Modi-Macron bond as 'key asset' in troubled times

PM Narendra Modi with CM Eknath Shinde

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on Saturday, will launch multiple projects

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

From agri boost to IEA membership: Key announcements by Modi 3.0 cabinet

Modi, Narendra Modi

Amid West Asia crisis PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet

Topics : Narendra Modi PM Kisan agriculture economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon