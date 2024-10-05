Safex-backed AgCare Technologies starts online marketplace for agri inputs

Business Standard
In January 2023, Safex Chemicals invested Rs 100 crore in AgCare Technologies. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Safex Chemicals-backed AgCare Technologies has started an online marketplace 'Golden Farms' to digitise agricultural input supply chain in India.

In January 2023, Safex Chemicals invested Rs 100 crore in AgCare Technologies.

"Delivering to over 16,000 PIN codes, the mobile app allows customers to procure inputs required in agriculture directly from manufacturers, ensuring better pricing and higher product quality," Safex said in a statement.

Currently, the app offers 22 agrochemical products, with herbicides making up 35 per cent and insecticides accounting for 45 per cent of the portfolio.

 

The platform has already onboarded over 16,000 dealers spread across the country.

This extensive dealer network ensures widespread availability of agriculture related products, enabling the company to serve a large customer base.

Safex Chemicals Founder-Director S K Chaudhary said, "Golden Farms represents a tremendous opportunity for us to scale the business and serve a market that has historically been fragmented and underserved."

By delivering to over 16,000 PIN codes, the platform aims to unlock value for the manufacturers and dealers while improving efficiencies across the board, he said.

"With our dealer network already surpassing 16,000 and our growth plans targeting a CAGR of 20-25 per cent over the next five years, we see Golden Farms becoming the go-to platform for all agricultural input purchases in India," Chaudhary said.

The mobile app supports purchases ranging from 10 litres to 10,000 litres, catering to all sizes. Additionally, the app provides real-time updates on weather, mandi prices, and personalised crop advice, ensuring that customers receive region-specific information to optimise their farming operations.

The platform also incorporates real-time inventory management, helping dealers monitor stock levels efficiently and avoid losses due to unsold products.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

