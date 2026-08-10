Kharif sowing gap narrows; UBS discounts sharp decline in rural demand

Sowing of kharif crops nearly reached 2025 levels in the week ended August 7, as rainfall continued across parts of India, albeit with occasional breaks.

The performance of the monsoon over the next few weeks will be crucial in determining the kharif harvest and whether soil moisture remains adequate for the early sowing of rabi crops.

Meanwhile, Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS Securities, said a sharp decline in rural demand in FY27 due to a below-par monsoon appeared unlikely, citing stronger household balance sheets after two consecutive good crop years in 2023 and 2024, continued government spending and welfare transfers, and supportive credit conditions.