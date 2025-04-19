Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Punjab govt to offer 33% subsidy on Bt cotton seeds to boost crop shift

Punjab govt to offer 33% subsidy on Bt cotton seeds to boost crop shift

Cotton, a crucial kharif crop in the south-western districts of the state, presents a viable alternative to the water-guzzling paddy crop, contributing to both agricultural, economic growth

cotton, China, textile industry

The department has fixed a target to increase the cotton crop area to at least 1.25 lakh hectares this year, he said. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab government on Saturday said it has decided to provide a 33 per cent subsidy on BT cotton hybrid seeds, as part of its move to promote crop diversification in the state.

The subsidy will be given on seeds which are recommended by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said a sum of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the subsidy programme and this move would reduce financial burden on cotton growers, while simultaneously discouraging the cultivation of non-recommended hybrids to enable them to adopt high-yielding and pest-resistant BT cotton hybrid seeds.

The department has fixed a target to increase the cotton crop area to at least 1.25 lakh hectares this year, he said.

 

Cotton, a crucial kharif crop in the south-western districts of the state, presents a viable alternative to the water-guzzling paddy crop, contributing to both agricultural diversification and economic growth.

Also Read

Partap Singh Bajwa, Partap Singh

100% smells of revenge: Warring questions Punjab govt's FIR against Bajwa

Punjab police

Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa booked over claim of '50 bombs reaching' state

Dallewal

Dallewal continues indefinite fast despite drinking water, says farm leader

Dallewal

Farmer leader Dallewal ends fast, accepts water: Punjab govt tells SC

Harpal Cheema, Bhagwant Mann

Punjab govt unveils ₹2.36 trn Budget, announces first-ever 'drug census'

Urging farmers to take advantage of this opportunity and opt for the recommended Bt cotton hybrid seeds, Khuddian said the state government is committed to supporting farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

This subsidy programme is a crucial step towards achieving crop diversification, besides ensuring the prosperity of our cotton industry, he said.

Dr. Basant Garg, administrative secretary of the department, informed that the subsidy programme is limited to a maximum of five acres or ten packets (each weighing 475gm) of cotton seeds per farmer.

He appealed to farmers to obtain original bills for all Bt cotton seed purchases, while directing the department officials to conduct regular monitoring and inspections to prevent entry of spurious seeds from neighbouring states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumwheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Wheat

FinMin pushes banks to boost farm loans against e-warehouse receipts

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India urges global focus on small farmers at Brics agriculture meet

Tur dal

Centre procures 340K tonnes of tur so far under price support scheme

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Shrimp exporters seek govt help ahead of US duty review on shipments

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India, Brazil can boost global food security: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Topics : Punjab Government BT cotton seeds cotton plantings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs LSG Playing 11Yes Bank Q4 Results 2025RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGT vs DC Playing11IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon