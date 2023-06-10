close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Raj govt to turn 1.20 lakh hectares of agri land into organic farming area

This year, farmers will be benefited by converting 1.20 lakh hectare area into organic. It will cost about Rs 23.57 crore

Press Trust of India Jaipur
One look at a farm and you know whether it’s organic or conventional. Biological pest control, mixed cropping and the fostering of insect predators are encouraged in an organic farm

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government on Saturday said it will convert about 1.20 lakh hectare of agricultural land into organic farming area and provide organic seeds, bio-fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers.

The state government is making all-out efforts to encourage organic farming. In this sequence, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to convert 1.20 lakh hectares area into organic farming area. Under this, organic seeds, bio fertilizers and pesticides will be made available to the farmers, an official statement said.

This year, farmers will be benefited by converting 1.20 lakh hectare area into organic. It will cost about Rs 23.57 crore.

Besides, Rs 5,000 per farmer will also be given to 50,000 organic farmers.

The chief minister has also sanctioned Rs 5 crore from the state fund for activities like farmer selection, formation of farmers' groups and master trainers training, among others.

Also Read

Need to promote recycling of agri-waste, chemical-free farming: MoS Agri

Forest fires destroyed 13,000 hectares of land in Chile this year: Minister

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

We should target $1 bn organic product export by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Ambrosia The Organic Farm Is Improving The Organic India Facilitatively

Over Rs 2 trillion paid to sugarcane farmers via DBT since 2017: UP CM

Studying market to adequately compensate sunflower growers: Haryana CM

Gunny bag shortage hits crop procurement, says Rajasthan minister

All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow

Amazon signs pact with ICAR to empower farmers enrolled under Kisan store

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajasthan government Organic farming

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

WhatsApp to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

Whatsapp
2 min read

India's debt under Modi govt risen to Rs 155 trillion, claims Congress

Fiscal deficit, debt
2 min read

Punjab Cabinet led by Mann approves job regularisation of 14,239 teachers

teachers
2 min read

Most Popular

Swedish furnishing major IKEA to bring in funding arm, expand retail biz

IKEA
3 min read

FEMA authority slaps show-cause notices on Xiaomi, 3 foreign banks

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Pedigree, past & present

Ivan Menezes
7 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon