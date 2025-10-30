Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rajasthan govt aims to boost farmers' income through MSP procurement

Rajasthan govt aims to boost farmers' income through MSP procurement

Rajasthan's MSP drive expands as over 5 lakh farmers benefit from ₹8,191 crore in procurements, ensuring assured income and relief from market volatility.

According to the minister, farmers have benefited more from the scheme in less than two years under the current government as compared to the previous government. (Photo: PTI)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement scheme is being implemented across Rajasthan to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their produce, enabling large-scale procurement of agricultural commodities from farmers, said Rajasthan’s Minister for Cooperative Gautam Kumar Dak. 
“This large-scale procurement at the support price is relieving farmers from market uncertainties and providing them with assured income,” the minister said. 
Minister of State for Cooperatives (Independent Charge), Gautam Kumar Dak, said that farmers have benefited directly by purchasing proportionately more commodities at the MSP. He claimed that produce worth ₹8,191 crore has been procured from around 500,000 farmers. Furthermore, a large
