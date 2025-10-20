Monday, October 20, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan govt distributes mustard seed minikits to 7,300 women farmers

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Rajasthan’s panchayati raj minister Madan Dilawar recently distributed mustard seed minikits to women farmers at a rural service camp organised in gram panchayat Deoli Kalan in Kota district. 
 
According to a senior official from the agriculture department, the free minikits are being distributed to 7,300 women farmers in Kota district to increase the per-acre production rate and productivity of mustard crops. 
 
He added that the minikit contains two kilograms of mustard seed. Among the eligible, women from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and those who are small and marginal farmers are being prioritised. 
 
At the event, Dilawar reaffirmed the state
Topics : Mustard Seed Rajasthan government rajasthan farmers
