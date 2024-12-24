Business Standard

Wheat acreage matches normal area, raising hopes of regular harvest

Wheat acreage matches normal area, raising hopes of regular harvest

With the weather expected to turn cold in north India and a forecast of mild showers, it should augur well for the standing crop

Wheat, farmers, MSP, Crop

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 8:02 PM IST
The area covered under wheat has matched the normal acreage of the past five years during the week ending December 20. This could mean a regular harvest, provided the weather remains benign over the next few months.
 
Data shows that till last week, wheat has been sown in nearly 31.22 million hectares of land, up 2.46 per cent from the area covered during the same period last year, and almost at the level of the past five years. In the past five years, wheat has been usually sown in around 31.23 million hectares of land.
 
However, one area of concern is the late sowing due to extended monsoon and delay in availability of critical inputs.
   
Meanwhile, among other rabi crops, data shows that acreage of mustard seed is less than last year but more than the normal acreage while that of gram is more than last year but less than the five years’ average acreage.

Rabi Sowing As On December 20, 2024 (in million hectares)   
Crops Normal Area 2024-25 2023-24 % Change* %Change**
Wheat 31.23 31.22 30.47 2.46 0.0
Rice 4.2 1.28 1.24 3.23 -69.5
Pulses 14.04 12.56 12.68 -0.95 -10.5
Gram 10.09 8.6 8.44 1.90 -14.8
Lentil (masur) 1.51 1.7 1.77 -3.95 12.6
Coarse Cereals 5.38 4.48 4.6 -2.61 -16.7
Maize 2.21 1.6 1.67 -4.19 -27.6
Mustard 7.91 8.85 9.37 -5.55 11.9
Total 63.56 59.08 59.09 -0.02 -7.0
 
NOTE: The normal area is average area covered in last five years in case of most crops.
Total Might not match as it’s a sum of broad heads
*Change is between 2024-25 and 2023-24
**Change from normal area (which is the average area of last five years for most crops)
Source: Government of India
 

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

