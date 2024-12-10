Business Standard
Tracking the fields: Wheat sowing maintains momentum, mustard still down

Mustard acreage was down as farmers seem to be shifting towards other crops due to better returns

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Dec 10 2024

After a delayed start, sowing of rabi crops seems to have picked up pace. Till December 6, rabi crops stood on around 49.36 million hectares, 1.50 per cent more than for the same period last year. Acreage of most crops except mustard was more than the corresponding last year. Mustard acreage was down as farmers seem to be shifting towards other crops due to better returns. 
  However, going forward, most experts said that weather will play key role in determining the final output as after a delayed start any more unusual rise in temperature might impact final yield, particularly in crops such as wheat. 
 
The IMD had also  said that winters might be warmer than normal this year.  
Chart
 

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

